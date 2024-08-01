뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Former After School Lizzy's Unrecognizable Appearance Sparks Online Buzz
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Former After School Lizzy's Unrecognizable Appearance Sparks Online Buzz

Published 2024.08.01 16:53 View Count
[SBS Star] Former After School Lizzy's Unrecognizable Appearance Sparks Online Buzz
Lizzy, formerly of K-pop girl group After School, has taken the internet by storm with her unrecognizable look.

Back in October 2021, Lizzy was fined for a DUI incident earlier that year.

In May 2021, she crashed into a taxi while driving under the influence in Cheongdam-dong. 

Her blood alcohol content was reported to be at a level that would result in license revocation. 

Following the incident, Lizzy stepped away from the public eye.
Lizzy
After her time with After School, Lizzy appeared in numerous dramas and television shows, building her career as both a supporting and leading actress, as well as an all-round entertainer.

However, following her DUI incident, all her entertainment activities were halted, and she has not made a comeback in the three years since.

During her hiatus though, Lizzy has remained active on social media, regularly uploading updates. 

Since then, her changing appearance has consistently drawn public attention.
Lizzy
Yesterday, on July 31, Lizzy shared a close-up selfie on her Instagram, captioned "Spending my birthday with family," which she took in a car.

She appeared with larger eyes, a noticeably different lip shape, a more defined jawline, and more.

The dramatic changes led Instagram users to comment, "Who are you..?", "If no one had said it was Lizzy, I wouldn't have known," "I miss your old face. Please stop doing stuff to your face!" and more. 
Lizzy
Lizzy’s transformation has been a topic of discussion for years now. 

With no major activities since her DUI, her appearance has become the main topic of conversation.

Her current situation, resulting from a poor decision, is making fans who have supported her since her After School days feel sad.

(Credit= PLEDIS Entertainment, 'luvlyzzy' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지