[SBS Star] Former After School Lizzy's Unrecognizable Appearance Sparks Online Buzz

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Lizzy, formerly of K-pop girl group After School, has taken the internet by storm with her unrecognizable look.Back in October 2021, Lizzy was fined for a DUI incident earlier that year.In May 2021, she crashed into a taxi while driving under the influence in Cheongdam-dong.Her blood alcohol content was reported to be at a level that would result in license revocation.Following the incident, Lizzy stepped away from the public eye.After her time with After School, Lizzy appeared in numerous dramas and television shows, building her career as both a supporting and leading actress, as well as an all-round entertainer.However, following her DUI incident, all her entertainment activities were halted, and she has not made a comeback in the three years since.During her hiatus though, Lizzy has remained active on social media, regularly uploading updates.Since then, her changing appearance has consistently drawn public attention.Yesterday, on July 31, Lizzy shared a close-up selfie on her Instagram, captioned "Spending my birthday with family," which she took in a car.She appeared with larger eyes, a noticeably different lip shape, a more defined jawline, and more.The dramatic changes led Instagram users to comment, "Who are you..?", "If no one had said it was Lizzy, I wouldn't have known," "I miss your old face. Please stop doing stuff to your face!" and more.Lizzy’s transformation has been a topic of discussion for years now.With no major activities since her DUI, her appearance has become the main topic of conversation.Her current situation, resulting from a poor decision, is making fans who have supported her since her After School days feel sad.(Credit= PLEDIS Entertainment, 'luvlyzzy' Instagram)(SBS Star)