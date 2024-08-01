[SBS Star] "We Often Record Duets Together" Cho Jung Seok Reveals Movie-Like Married Life with GUMMY

On July 31, Cho Jung Seok appeared on tvN's show "You Quiz on the Block."
During the show, Cho Jung Seok spoke about his home life as a husband and father of an almost a 4-year-old daughter.
"Ji-yeon (GUMMY's real name) and I do lots of duets at home. Since I play the guitar, Ji-yeon would often hum along beside me. Sometimes we would be like, 'Oh, this actually sounds pretty good,' and record it. We have quite a number of demo songs recorded so far," he shared.
He explained, "I often speak harshly to my daughter, not because I want to, but out of necessity. So, Ye-won always says, 'Mommy says my name sweetly, but daddy goes, 'Cho Ye-won!' She imitates me all the time."
Chuckling, he continued, "She's very unique. We do a lot of role-playing, but she never gives me nice roles. She always gives me roles like a jellyfish."
Cho Jung Seok replied, "I would stay home. I'd enjoy a cool beer while eating a bowl of ramyeon. I'd call a friend I want to talk to and watch some fun shows. It would also be nice if Ji-yeon called to say, 'I don't think we can return home today.' I'd respond, 'Oh, you won't be home for another day?!'" with a big smile.
He then burst out laughing and hastily apologized, looking at the camera, "Oh, wait. Sorry, honey! That wasn't really me!" making Yu Jae Seok and co-host Cho Sae-ho crack up into tears.
