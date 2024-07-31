뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun Reveals His Favorite K-Pop Songs for Every Occasion
Published 2024.07.31 18:13 View Count
Actor Kim Soo Hyun named his favorite K-pop songs for different occasions. 

On July 28, at the annual K-pop event, "KCON LA 2024," held in Los Angeles, the United States, the event "Behind the Scenes: Kim Soo Hyun" took place.

At this event, Kim Soo Hyun greeted the audience by saying, "It's been 9 years since I've last come to KCON. Feeling the excitement of the KCON scene again after such a long time makes me feel so great!"

The actor then went on to introduce his favorite K-POP songs, and each time a song was mentioned, cheers erupted from the audience.
KCON LA 2024
Kim Soo Hyun shared that his favorite song to listen to while biking is INFINITE's "Paradise." 

He commented, "When the song first came out, I thought it was a highly polished piece with a lot of practice put into both the choreography and the song. I honestly love the song."

For relaxation time, he recommended IU's "Through the Night" and BIBI's "Bam Yang Gang." 

Kim Soo Hyun also suggested that the audience try the "Bam Yang Gang" Challenge, acknowledging that the Korean pronunciation might be a bit tricky but worth the challenge.
KCON LA 2024
Additionally, he recommended Bolbbalgan4's "Travel" and NewJeans' "Attention" as songs that he enjoys listening to when he travels. 

He described "Attention" as "a song that makes you want to go somewhere just by listening to it" and "Travel" as "a song with a beautifully distinctive sound."

Ending the event, Kim Soo Hyun noted, "I'm getting ready for my next drama, and thanks to the energy I've received from all of you today, I feel even more motivated. I'm confident I'll be able to bring you a new project next year. I'm looking forward to visiting LA again soon. Goodbye for now!"
KCON LA 2024
Alongside the "Behind the Scenes: Kim Soo Hyun" event, Kim Soo Hyun also graced the red carpet and hosted M Countdown, adding a touch of excitement to the opening of KCON LA 2024.

(Credit= CJ ENM) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
