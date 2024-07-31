[SBS Star] "I Heard it Straight From..." Yang Sechan Used to Date a Girl Group Member that Choa Knows?

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Entertainer Ji Suk-jin and singer Choa, formerly of K-pop girl group AOA, talked about entertainer Yang Sechan's ex-girlfriend.On July 30, Ji Suk-jin uploaded a video featuring Choa as a guest on his YouTube channel.During their conversation, Ji Suk-jin said he could set Choa up with someone, as the singer mentioned that she is not in a relationship right now."I have a hoobae who's quite nice. Not a very good-looking guy, though; he has a slightly protruded mouth. But his work is thriving, and he is a genuinely nice person.", he said.Choa subtly declined the suggestion, saying she prefers meeting guys in more natural settings.However, Ji Suk-jin replied, "Natural settings? I can make it natural! He's a great guy, and I'm not the only one who thinks that way. Kim Jong-kook always recommends him."Ji Suk-jin soon revealed that the guy he had been talking about was Yang Sechan."Oh.", Choa said, "You don't have to arrange a date for him. He's fully capable of doing that on his own.""Is he?? People say those things about him?", Ji Suk-jin asked, surprised."I don't know about his current dating situation, though.", Choa remarked."Is it true that he used to date (name), then?", Ji Suk-jin asked, and Choa replied that it was true, adding that they broke up."Is she still working in the industry?", he asked, hinting that Yang Sechan's ex is a celebrity; Choa said she was unsure if the girl was very active now.Ji Suk-jin asked again, "Is it something you checked yourself, or did you just hear about it? You haven't seen them going out together, have you?""I heard it straight from the girl (Yang Sechan's ex-girlfriend).", Choa replied."Anyway, Yang Sechan doesn't need to be set up with me. He can meet someone nice as he wishes.", Choa said, declining Ji Suk-jin's suggestion again."You are very good at rejecting in a roundabout way! Okay, I'll stop.", Ji Suk-jin said, adding, "But you should know, personality matters more than looks."(Credit= '지편한세상 [Jeeseokjin World]' YouTube, 'yangse2848' Instagram)(SBS Star)