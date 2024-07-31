뉴스
[SBS Star] Rapper Ch1tkey Receives Massive Backlash for His Response to the Public After Faking His Death
Published 2024.07.31 14:37 Updated 2024.07.31 14:45 View Count
Rapper Ch1tkey, who had been rumored to have fallen to his death while filming a video on a rooftop in Sangbong-dong, Seoul, is being heavily criticized for his insensitive reaction to the public after faking his death. 

Previously on July 29, someone claiming to be Ch1tkey's friend posted on Instagram that Ch1tkey had fallen from a five-story building while celebrating reaching 1,400 followers. 

The post detailed his supposed death, claiming he was rushed to the emergency room but was pronounced dead. This quickly made headlines.

Ch1tkey's girlfriend also added to the rumors with an Instagram post saying, "I just spoke with Ch1tkey's mom for about an hour and a half. He was apparently unconscious in the emergency room. I hope you'll be happy there," which further fueled the death rumors.

However, it was revealed the next day that Ch1tkey had fabricated the entire situation. 

He posted a reel on Instagram promoting his new song "Back," with the comment "Good seeing you again," confirming he was alive and sparking public outrage.
Then, on July 31, Ch1tkey went live on Instagram. 

During the live broadcast, Ch1tkey responded to comments like, Ch1tkey responded to comments like, "You wasted a lot of police time. You shouldn’t misuse public resources like that," and "Why aren't you staying quiet and reflecting on your actions?"

Ch1tkey said, "I didn't waste any public resources. Have I broken any laws? No! So why should I apologize? It was the journalists who falsely reported my death. They should have verified the facts before posting. It's your fault for believing it as well. I'm smart, so I was just testing you guys. Seriously, you're all so stupid."

He continued, "Yeah, I wanted to go viral with my life—so what? Did you even know me before I went viral for my supposed death? Fxxk you. Go fxxk yourself. I haven't done anything wrong here."

He added, "I don’t regret anything and have no intention of apologizing or reflecting on my actions. Screw that. I just want to flip you all off."

His response to the death hoax sparked widespread outrage and shock.
(Credit= 'ch1key' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
