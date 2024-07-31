[SBS Star] CHAERYEONG Reveals She Never Expected CHANGBIN to Debut Due to His Initial Bad Impression

이미지 확대하기

CHAERYEONG of K-pop girl group ITZY reflects on how her labelmate, CHANGBIN of boy group Stray Kids' initial bad impression made her doubt his debut.On July 30, a video of CHAERYEONG and CHANGBIN having a conversation was released on YouTube.After greeting each other in the studio, CHAERYEONG and CHANGBIN sat down in silence.When prompted to start a conversation, CHAERYEONG and CHANGBIN admitted, "We have nothing to talk about because we talk so much every day."CHANGBIN tried to begin a conversation by complimenting CHAERYEONG's earrings, but she humorously pointed out that she was not actually wearing any.CHAERYEONG then talked about how she and CHANGBIN grew close, "A lot of people wonder how we became friends. We lived in the same apartment complex and always commuted to our agency together during our trainee days. He gave me a lot of advice, and I remember crying a lot in front of him. We were really close then."CHANGBIN added, "Yeah, I've known her longer than some of the Stray Kids members."CHAERYEONG recalled her first impression of CHANGBIN, saying, "He made such a bad first impression that I honestly didn't think he would debut," then laughed.Chuckling, CHANGBIN revealed, "She's actually said that straight to my face back then. She told me that surviving three months would be impressive, like, I'd be lucky to last three months at JYP Entertainment."CHAERYEONG explained, "We even had trainees coming from overseas. Who would have imagined there will be another JYP trainee in the same apartment complex as me? For me, he just had such a strong 'next-door friend' vibe. That's why I said that."When CHANGBIN asked how she was doing afterward, CHAERYEONG replied, "I told you on the phone. But there's something new. I'll tell you later."CHANGBIN playfully responded, "We have nothing to talk about now. Why tell me later? I'm struggling to come up with stuff to talk about right now!"After that, CHANGBIN asked CHAERYEONG if her mother was doing well, then added, "CHAERYEONG's mother really likes me."CHAERYEONG confirmed, "Yeah, she's well. You're my mom's favorite. She says you have a good personality. My mom is also grateful because you take good care of me."(Credit= '메리고라운드' YouTube)(SBS Star)