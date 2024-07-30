뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Uhm Junghwa Talks About Her Choice to Remain Unmarried
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Uhm Junghwa Talks About Her Choice to Remain Unmarried
Singer and actress Uhm Junghwa opened up about her thoughts on marriage.

On July 28, a new video was posted on singer Jung Jae-hyung's YouTube channel.

The video shows Jung Jae-hyung, Uhm Junghwa, and WOOYOUNG of K-pop group 2PM enjoying a trip together in Phuket, Thailand.

While heading to a local restaurant, WOOYOUNG received a call from a friend who had previously asked him to host his wedding. 

However, the friend called with unexpected news—likely a cancellation of the wedding plans.

Upon hearing this, WOOYOUNG reassured his friend, saying, "I'll come down to Busan to see you next week. Sometimes things go as planned, but other times they just follow the flow of life. Don't be too hard on yourself. Just take it easy and breathe."
Jung Jae-hyung's YouTube
Uhm Junghwa, who overheard the conversation, was moved and commented after the call ended, "Your words almost made me cry."

She then praised WOOYOUNG, saying, "You're so adorable and perfect," and playfully told Jung Jae-hyung, "You have mostly flaws. There are only a few good things about you," which made everyone laugh.

Jung Jae-hyung also complimented WOOYOUNG, noting, "Seeing WOOYOUNG give such thoughtful advice, he really seems like a mature adult."
Jung Jae-hyung's YouTube
When they arrived at the restaurant, the conversation naturally turned to marriage.

Uhm Junghwa shared, "I'm really unsure about marriage. I'm just not confident about it. I prefer work over marriage. These days, even if you get married, everyone just keeps working, but since II still perform on stage and stuff, I just don't want to get married," explaining her choice to stay single.

WOOYOUNG then faced the inevitable question. When Jung Jae-hyung asked, "Is it marriage or music for you?" WOOYOUNG hesitated for a moment and joked, "Whatever I say, it'll make headlines," cleverly avoiding the question. 
 

(Credit= '요정재형' YouTube, 'umaizing' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
