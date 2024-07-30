뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Don't Know Why I Have Chosen This Job" LE SSERAFIM SAKURA Breaks Down in Tears
[SBS Star] "I Don't Know Why I Have Chosen This Job" LE SSERAFIM SAKURA Breaks Down in Tears

Published 2024.07.30
[SBS Star] "I Don't Know Why I Have Chosen This Job" LE SSERAFIM SAKURA Breaks Down in Tears
SAKURA of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM broke into tears, confessing that singing in front of people scares her.

LE SSERAFIM's documentary 'Make It Look Easy' was uploaded on the group's agency HYBE's official YouTube channel on July 29.

In the third episode of the documentary, SAKURA was in a practicing room after wrapping up activities for the group's first studio album, 'UNFORGIVEN'.

When she sang, the vocal coach commented, "Where did your confidence go?"

SAKURA smiled at first but soon covered her face and began to cry, shaking her head.

"It's just... I'm so afraid. I'm so afraid about singing in front of people.", she expressed and could not stop her tears for a while.

The LE SSERAFIM member added, "I wish I could enjoy singing. But now, it's so scary."
SAKURA
In a separate interview, SAKURA said, "Honestly, I don't know why I have chosen to become a K-pop artist. Like, why?"

She continued, "It's not that I think I made a bad choice by becoming a K-pop artist. But sometimes I wonder if this is the job I can do best. Whenever I don't do well, make mistakes, or face my limitations, I question if I should have become a K-pop artist when others can do it better."

"I wondered if it was okay to feel like giving up and doubt myself for not being talented enough when I'm working in a profession that makes my heart beat and feel happy."

"I didn't have doubts at first. But the buzz surrounding me made me sometimes wonder, 'Why am I going through all this pain and crying? Why am I in this situation? For what?'. I feel like I don't know why I wanted to do this job at those moments."
SAKURA
Nevertheless, SAKURA returned to the practice room, pulled herself together, and started trying again.

"I'd like to have a dream that's so big that no one would believe I'll make it happen.", she said later in the documentary.

SAKURA resumed, "Even if I'm unable to achieve that dream no matter how hard I try, striving to achieve such a big dream must be meaningful and bring me happiness."
SAKURA

(Credit= 'HYBE LABELS' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
