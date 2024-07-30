[SBS Star] VIDEO: aespa KARINA Spotted Tearing Up over Her Mother's Warm & Loving Letter

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

KARINA of K-pop girl group aespa was seen tearing up while reading a warm and loving letter from her mother.On July 29, a fashion magazine released a video titled "What's in KARINA's Bag?"In the video, KARINA visited the studio with a bag full of her treasured items and introduced each one.Among the items she showed were a swimsuit, notebook, makeup bag, photo album, and more.When she pulled out a large box from her bag, the production crew asked what it was.She explained, "This is a letter box. I've had it since kindergarten, and now I keep it in our dorm. It holds letters from friends, family, and group members. There's even a letter from my manager unnie," as she smiled proudly.KARINA first shared birthday letters from her mother, father, and older sister, which expressed their concern for her well-being amid her busy schedule.Next, the K-pop star took out a special letter from her mother and said, "There's a letter I really want to show off. It's one my mother wrote to me yesterday after my concert."As she read the letter, which was full of her mother's affection, she choked up with emotion.The letter read, "We may not be able to spend time together physically, but I'm always with you in spirit. Even when we're with other family members, you're always part of our conversations. Most importantly, remember that you yourself are the most precious and valuable being. Enjoy your concert tour."Moved by her mother's heartfelt words, KARINA started to tear up a bit afterward.(Credit= 'W KOREA' YouTube)(SBS Star)