[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Hye Yoon Thanks Indonesian Fans for Their Warmest Welcome

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Kim Hye Yoon expressed her deep gratitude to Indonesian fans for the warmest welcome.Recently, Kim Hye Yoon visited Bali, Indonesia, for a magazine photo shoot.Her visit to Bali was documented by her agency, and the video was released on July 25.While on the plane, Kim Hye Yoon shared, "I'm on my way to Bali, and since this is my first visit, I'm really excited. It's a special feeling to finally see Bali in person after only seeing it in videos and photos."Upon arriving at her accommodation in Bali, Kim Hye Yoon said, "I had no idea so many people would be at the airport. I was really thankful, surprised, and touched by the support and greetings, especially considering how late it was. It felt like all my fatigue just disappeared, and I felt an incredible welcome. I'm deeply grateful to everyone who came to see and greet me. This is so precious! Thank you!"She also mentioned receiving a welcome gift featuring her photo from the accommodation, saying, "I feel so welcomed here! I'm so grateful that I can't even express it in words. Even though it was late and the flight was long, I felt energized by the warmth of Bali. I'm very thankful."The next day, Kim Hye Yoon woke up feeling refreshed and captured the scenery of Bali on her phone.When asked, "Do you like traveling?" she responded with a smile, "This year, and recently, I've been traveling a lot. I didn't travel much overseas when I was younger, so I didn't understand the charm of traveling or why it was enjoyable. I found packing annoying and didn't like going to places that weren't home, but now that I've experienced it, I think it's great."Kim Hye Yoon's popularity soared after her latest project, "Lovely Runner," where she starred alongside actor Byeon Woo Seok.(Credit= 'Artist Company' YouTube)(SBS Star)