[SBS Star] "It All Feels like a Dream" DARA Tears Up While Speaking About 2NE1's Reunion Concert
Published 2024.07.29 18:38 View Count
[SBS Star] "It All Feels like a Dream" DARA Tears Up While Speaking About 2NE1's Reunion Concert
K-pop girl group 2NE1's member DARA shed tears while speaking about the group's upcoming reunion concert tour. 

On July 26 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show "Cultwo Show," DARA made a guest appearance. 

During the show, the host Kim Tae-gyun mentioned 2NE1 holding a reunion concert tour later in the year. 

To this, DARA expressed, "Yeah, I'm so happy to finally be able to proudly share this news with our fans after 8 years. We've been waiting for this for so long."

Observing DARA as she spoke, the other host, Kwak Beom, noticed her eyes welling up with tears as she tried to hold them back.

He then told the listeners who could not see that, "DARA's eyes are turning red and watery as she speaks. She's trying to hold her tears back, guys."
DARA responded emotionally, saying, "After the news was out, I've received a lot of supportive messages from everyone, and that really... It touched my heart." 

DARA then explained, "I wanted to share the news after everything was prepared, so I held back. It still feels like a dream and it's just so wonderful. I'm exhausted from the practice that I came here in my pajamas. But I've been so happy lately. We started practicing this week and we are training hard."

She also shared, "The members and I are really working hard at the moment. We're planning to continue the tour until the first half of next year, so we all have put our individual activities on hold to focus entirely on 2NE1. We dance for 7 hours straight without any complaints because we all know how precious this moment is."
Previously on July 22, YG Entertainment's head producer Yang Hyun-suk officially announced the 2NE1 project, revealing plans for the group's longawaited reunion concert in Seoul and a world tour.

(Credit= YG Entertainment, 'cultwoshow' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
