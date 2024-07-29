[SBS Star] "Have I Done Such a Thing?" 'Divorced' Minhwan Erased His Wedding with Yulhee from His Mind?

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Minhwan of K-pop boy band FTISLAND, recently divorced, replied to an on-air mention of his wedding ceremony.On July 26, FTISLAND members Lee Jae Jin, Lee Hong Gi, and Minhwan guested on KBS' music show 'The Seasons: ZICO's Artist'."Here's a friendly face I'm happy to see today: Minhwan, who's the same age as me.", remarked the host, ZICO, the leader of K-pop boy group Block B.When ZICO asked him how long it had been since they last saw one another, Minhwan answered, "I think it's been six years."ZICO asked again, "Do you remember when it was?", to which Minhwan replied, "In 2018 when there was...", then hesitated to say more.ZICO remembered something and exclaimed, "Oh, right! That was then.""You mean his wedding ceremony, right? Guys, it's okay to talk about it.", Lee Hong Gi chimed in, "You can say that. It isn't wrong!"Then, Minhwan responded, "Have I done such a thing?"; his remark about his wedding ceremony after the divorce was so casual that the crowd chuckled.In 2018, Minhwan married Yulhee, formerly of K-pop girl group LABOUM; the couple welcomed three children, Jae-yool, Ah-yoon, and Ah-rin.However, their marriage ended in December 2023, and the custody of their three children went to Minhwan."Yulhee and I have decided to bring our marriage to an end after much consideration. To those who supported our decision to start a family at a young age, we sincerely apologize.", Minhwan stated back then.Yulhee also stated, "After much thought and discussion, we have decided to support each other as we go our separate ways. Although our journey as a married couple ends here, our role as parents continues. We've been doing our best to communicate with each other and take good care of our children."The divorce of the two K-pop stars surprised many since Minhwan and Yulhee had shown their affectionate married life on television, even with their children.However, Minhwan and Yulhee returned to their daily lives soon and are doing their best to take care of their children.Minhwan has recently been appearing on KBS' television show 'The Return of Superman', showcasing his new life as a single daddy.He talked about his decision to appear on the show, "If I could demonstrate to others that I take pride in myself and my children and that we can overcome this challenge, I believe they would cheer us on and send us their love."(Credit= KBS The Seasons: ZICO's Artist, 'KBS Entertain' YouTube, FNC Entertainment)(SBS Star)