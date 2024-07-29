[SBS Star] Kim Sae-rom & Ha Ji-young Talk About the Times Kim Hye Soo & Zo In Sung Touched Their Hearts

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Model Kim Sae-rom and actress Ha Ji-young spoke about the times when actor Zo In Sung and actress Kim Hye Soo deeply touched their hearts.On July 27, entertainer Jang Young Ran uploaded a video depicting her, entertainer Park Seul-gi, and Ha Ji-young's visit to Kim Sae-rom's home.While chatting together after a house tour, they reminisced about their days as interviewers on a celebrity interview show.They then began sharing heartwarming stories about top stars who showed their kindness and grace.Kim Sae-rom started, "I remember interviewing Zo In Sung. When he came in, he greeted me with a 90-degree bow, saying, ‘'Oh, Sae-rom! Hi!' He was so nice and polite. If someone greets you like that, you can just imagine how well they did with their interview, right? He was truly amazing."Ha Ji-young also shared, "Oh, I interviewed him once, and he was incredible as well. It was the day he was discharged from the military. There were so many reporters there, all trying to get his attention, asking, 'What would you like to say as your first words after the military?!' He lowered all the microphones in front of him, then turned to me and said, 'How have you been?'" This left everyone impressed.Ha Ji-young recounted an episode from her interview with Kim Hye Soo afterward.She said, "Back in 2007, I went to interview Kim Hye Soo. It was my second interview of the day. During my interview with her, I unconsciously told her that I wanted some home-cooked food. Her response was, 'Then, come to my house!' I said, 'Thank you,' thinking that she was just saying it to be polite. As I was leaving after the interview, she ran after me and said, 'You have to give me your phone number! How else are you going to come to my house for a meal?!' She really did invite me over to her place for some food, and I still feel so grateful for that."She continued, "Kim Hye Soo also purchased 2/3 of the monthly tickets for the play I was in at that time. Not only did she come to show me her support, she got all her acquaintances came to see my play throughout the month," making everybody go "Wow."(Credit= 'A급 장영란' YouTube, 'zoinsung_official' 'hs_kim_95' Instagram)(SBS Star)