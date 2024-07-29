뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Sae-rom & Ha Ji-young Talk About the Times Kim Hye Soo & Zo In Sung Touched Their Hearts
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Kim Sae-rom & Ha Ji-young Talk About the Times Kim Hye Soo & Zo In Sung Touched Their Hearts

Published 2024.07.29 17:20 View Count
[SBS Star] Kim Sae-rom & Ha Ji-young Talk About the Times Kim Hye Soo & Zo In Sung Touched Their Hearts
Model Kim Sae-rom and actress Ha Ji-young spoke about the times when actor Zo In Sung and actress Kim Hye Soo deeply touched their hearts. 

On July 27, entertainer Jang Young Ran uploaded a video depicting her, entertainer Park Seul-gi, and Ha Ji-young's visit to Kim Sae-rom's home. 

While chatting together after a house tour, they reminisced about their days as interviewers on a celebrity interview show.

They then began sharing heartwarming stories about top stars who showed their kindness and grace.

Kim Sae-rom started, "I remember interviewing Zo In Sung. When he came in, he greeted me with a 90-degree bow, saying, ‘'Oh, Sae-rom! Hi!' He was so nice and polite. If someone greets you like that, you can just imagine how well they did with their interview, right? He was truly amazing."  

Ha Ji-young also shared, "Oh, I interviewed him once, and he was incredible as well. It was the day he was discharged from the military. There were so many reporters there, all trying to get his attention, asking, 'What would you like to say as your first words after the military?!' He lowered all the microphones in front of him, then turned to me and said, 'How have you been?'" This left everyone impressed.
Jang Young Ran's YouTube
Jang Young Ran's YouTube
Ha Ji-young recounted an episode from her interview with Kim Hye Soo afterward. 

She said, "Back in 2007, I went to interview Kim Hye Soo. It was my second interview of the day. During my interview with her, I unconsciously told her that I wanted some home-cooked food. Her response was, 'Then, come to my house!' I said, 'Thank you,' thinking that she was just saying it to be polite. As I was leaving after the interview, she ran after me and said, 'You have to give me your phone number! How else are you going to come to my house for a meal?!' She really did invite me over to her place for some food, and I still feel so grateful for that." 

She continued, "Kim Hye Soo also purchased 2/3 of the monthly tickets for the play I was in at that time. Not only did she come to show me her support, she got all her acquaintances came to see my play throughout the month," making everybody go "Wow." 
Jang Young Ran's YouTube
Jang Young Ran's YouTube
(Credit= 'A급 장영란' YouTube, 'zoinsung_official' 'hs_kim_95' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지