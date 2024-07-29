뉴스
[SBS Star] Park Seul-gi Painfully Remembers an Actor Slapping Her Manager for Eating a Burger
Entertainer Park Seul-gi shared a painful memory of when an actor slapped her manager.

On July 27, Jang Young Ran released a new video on her YouTube channel, featuring herself, Park Seul-gi, and entertainer Ha Ji-young visiting model Kim Sae-rom's home in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul. 

After Kim Sae-rom gave them a tour of her house, they sat on the living room couch to chat.
Park Seul-gi
During their conversation about their experiences in the industry, Park Seul-gi recounted a distressing incident from the past.

She began by explaining, "This happened when I was working on a movie. I arrived late to the set because of a live radio broadcast, but this had been discussed and agreed upon beforehand, so everyone was aware."

"When I got there, everyone was on a break and eating burgers. Even though they knew about my situation, I still felt bad for delaying the shoot, so I told them I'd skip the burger."

"I told my manager, 'You've been working hard because of me, so at least you should eat.' He grabbed a burger and started eating, and that's when things went south. One of the actors suddenly came over and slapped my manager."

Park Seul-gi continued, "The actor slapped my manager and yelled, 'Hey, you son of a bxxxh! Why are you eating the burger when your actress isn't!' It seemed like the actor was annoyed about having to wait for me, but since he couldn't take it out on me directly, he let his anger out on my manager."

Upon hearing this unbelievable story, everyone in the room gasped in surprise.
Park Seul-gi
Although Park Seul-gi did mention the actor's real name, the video censored it with a beep, and her mouth was blurred to prevent lip-reading.

This part of the video quickly went viral, leading many to speculate about the actor's identity.

As some innocent actors were wrongly accused, Jang Young Ran re-uploaded the video with this part edited out.

There are still ongoing speculations about who the horrible actor might be.
Park Seul-gi
(Credit= 'A급 장영란' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
