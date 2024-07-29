뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Used to Think that All the Guys Liked Me" Im Ji Yeon Hilariously Shares Her College Days
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "I Used to Think that All the Guys Liked Me" Im Ji Yeon Hilariously Shares Her College Days

Published 2024.07.29 12:16 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Used to Think that All the Guys Liked Me" Im Ji Yeon Hilariously Shares Her College Days
Actress Im Ji Yeon hilariously shared her university days, revealing she thought all the guys liked her. 

On July 27, the cast of the upcoming movie "Revolver," Im Ji Yeon and actress Jeon Do-yeon, appeared on entertainer Yu Jae Seok's YouTube show "Pinggyego." 

During their conversation, Yu Jae Seok mentioned attending the same university as Jeon Do-yeon.

He then shared, "Do-yeon was always the center of attention, even in college. She might not know this, but many people liked her. One of my close friends had a crush on her, so I often hung around her because of him."
Pinggyego
When the sub-host Nam Chang-hee asked if anyone tried to win Jeon Do-yeon's heart, she replied, "Well, I received a lot of letters." 

Yu Jae Seok burst into laughter and responded, saying, "Oh! So you remember!" 

With a shy smile, Jeon Do-yeon reminisced about her college days, saying, "Yes, I do. I received so many letters that I can't remember who they were all from, but I definitely got a lot of them."
Pinggyego
Hearing this, Im Ji Yeon asked, "What was Jae Seok like back then? I'm curious."

Jeon Do Yeon did not say anything and just quietly laughed; Yu Jae Seok then humorously confessed, "I wasn't the popular type."

Im Ji Yeon added to the laughter by saying, "I was the type who stood out but wasn't popular. However, I wanted to be popular."

Yu Jae Seok jokingly asked, "Were you the type that asked, 'Do you like me?'"

To his surprise, Im Ji Yeon admitted, saying, "Yeah, I was." 

She explained, "I was the type that constantly went around saying, 'I think that person likes me,'" making everyone laugh. 
 

(Credit= '뜬뜬 DdeunDdeun' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지