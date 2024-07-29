[SBS Star] "I Used to Think that All the Guys Liked Me" Im Ji Yeon Hilariously Shares Her College Days

이미지 확대하기

Actress Im Ji Yeon hilariously shared her university days, revealing she thought all the guys liked her.On July 27, the cast of the upcoming movie "Revolver," Im Ji Yeon and actress Jeon Do-yeon, appeared on entertainer Yu Jae Seok's YouTube show "Pinggyego."During their conversation, Yu Jae Seok mentioned attending the same university as Jeon Do-yeon.He then shared, "Do-yeon was always the center of attention, even in college. She might not know this, but many people liked her. One of my close friends had a crush on her, so I often hung around her because of him."When the sub-host Nam Chang-hee asked if anyone tried to win Jeon Do-yeon's heart, she replied, "Well, I received a lot of letters."Yu Jae Seok burst into laughter and responded, saying, "Oh! So you remember!"With a shy smile, Jeon Do-yeon reminisced about her college days, saying, "Yes, I do. I received so many letters that I can't remember who they were all from, but I definitely got a lot of them."Hearing this, Im Ji Yeon asked, "What was Jae Seok like back then? I'm curious."Jeon Do Yeon did not say anything and just quietly laughed; Yu Jae Seok then humorously confessed, "I wasn't the popular type."Im Ji Yeon added to the laughter by saying, "I was the type who stood out but wasn't popular. However, I wanted to be popular."Yu Jae Seok jokingly asked, "Were you the type that asked, 'Do you like me?'"To his surprise, Im Ji Yeon admitted, saying, "Yeah, I was."She explained, "I was the type that constantly went around saying, 'I think that person likes me,'" making everyone laugh.(Credit= '뜬뜬 DdeunDdeun' YouTube)(SBS Star)