[SBS Star] "My Passion for Music Takes Priority" 2PM WOOYOUNG Explains His 13-Year Hiatus from Acting

WOOYOUNG of K-pop group 2PM revealed why he has not pursued acting for 13 years.On July 20, a new video was uploaded on singer Jung Jae-hyung's YouTube channel.The video shows Jung Jae-hyung on a trip to Phuket, Thailand, with WOOYOUNG and another singer, Uhm Junghwa.While moving to their next destination after a meal, Jung Jae-hyung asked WOOYOUNG, "I'm curious. Why haven't you acted since 'Dream High'?"WOOYOUNG responded, "'Dream High' was a huge success, and I'm very satisfied with how it turned out. I kind of want to leave it at that."In 2011, WOOYOUNG made his acting debut through KBS' drama "Dream High," capturing the public's attention with his great acting skills, playing a student named Jason who had just returned from studying abroad.When asked if he would act again, WOOYOUNG explained, "I always want to, and there were opportunities, but you know how it is. Doing music alone is overwhelming. There are so many things I want to do, like practicing instruments. That takes a lot of time. I derive a lot of satisfaction from doing music."Jung Jae-hyung responded, "Oh, I totally understand. There are times like that. Such periods are necessary. You need those times to improve your skills. But you played your character so well back then. You did receive some offers after that, right?"Nodding, WOOYOUNG replied, "I did. I was very lucky. I got to go to auditions and even passed a couple of them. But these opportunities often clashed with my musical activities. The production teams generally wanted me to fully participate in the shooting for 60 to 100 days, but I could only give them 30 days, which I felt terrible about. And I don't think that's quite right."He continued, "I guess if I had more passion for acting, I would have pursued it despite those setbacks. But that wasn't the case. I realized that focusing on what I have been doing is overwhelming enough. Even doing shows isn't easy, and I don't want to negatively impact any shows I'm part of. Being true to myself is more important than living a busy life," conveying that he chose not to continue acting to focus more on his music career, to which he has a greater commitment.(Credit= '요정재형' YouTube, KBS Dream High)(SBS Star)