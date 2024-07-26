[SBS Star] "My Passion for Music Takes Priority" 2PM WOOYOUNG Explains His 13-Year Hiatus from Acting

On July 20, a new video was uploaded on singer Jung Jae-hyung's YouTube channel.
The video shows Jung Jae-hyung on a trip to Phuket, Thailand, with WOOYOUNG and another singer, Uhm Junghwa.
WOOYOUNG responded, "'Dream High' was a huge success, and I'm very satisfied with how it turned out. I kind of want to leave it at that."
In 2011, WOOYOUNG made his acting debut through KBS' drama "Dream High," capturing the public's attention with his great acting skills, playing a student named Jason who had just returned from studying abroad.
Jung Jae-hyung responded, "Oh, I totally understand. There are times like that. Such periods are necessary. You need those times to improve your skills. But you played your character so well back then. You did receive some offers after that, right?"
Nodding, WOOYOUNG replied, "I did. I was very lucky. I got to go to auditions and even passed a couple of them. But these opportunities often clashed with my musical activities. The production teams generally wanted me to fully participate in the shooting for 60 to 100 days, but I could only give them 30 days, which I felt terrible about. And I don't think that's quite right."
He continued, "I guess if I had more passion for acting, I would have pursued it despite those setbacks. But that wasn't the case. I realized that focusing on what I have been doing is overwhelming enough. Even doing shows isn't easy, and I don't want to negatively impact any shows I'm part of. Being true to myself is more important than living a busy life," conveying that he chose not to continue acting to focus more on his music career, to which he has a greater commitment.
