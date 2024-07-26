뉴스
[SBS Star] Moon Sang Min Shares How Upset He Felt When Hong Eunchae Did Not Reply to His DM
[SBS Star] Moon Sang Min Shares How Upset He Felt When Hong Eunchae Did Not Reply to His DM

Published 2024.07.26
[SBS Star] Moon Sang Min Shares How Upset He Felt When Hong Eunchae Did Not Reply to His DM
Actor Moon Sang Min shared that he felt upset when Hong Eunchae of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM did not reply to his DM.

On July 25, Moon Sang Min appeared on Hong Eunchae's YouTube show "Star Diary."

Hong Eunchae introduced Moon Sang Min, her co-host on KBS' music show "Music Bank," saying, "Sang Min is here with me today! My new 'Music Bank' partner!"

She explained, "He kept complaining, asking why I didn't invite him to join my show earlier. To make up for that, we'll make today's shoot extra fun."

Moon Sang Min expressed, "I really wanted to be on this show. It's super popular," adding, "It's true that I'm upset. I'm upset with Eunchae and the production team of 'Star Diary.' I think I was invited too late. I've been watching everyone who came on before me."
Moon Sang Min
Moon Sang Min
While eating together afterward, Moon Sang Min revealed that he absolutely loves seafood, especially raw seafood, and suggested they go out for sashimi sometime.

When Hong Eunchae asked, "Will you really treat me to sashimi?" Moon Sang Min promised, "Certainly, I will."

However, he then went on to say, "But there's another thing I'm upset about."

Moon Sang Min continued, "We recently performed 'WORLD' together on our first day of co-hosting, right? We practiced a lot, and you made time for it despite being busy. I wanted to thank you, but things got too hectic on that day."

He added, "So, I sent you a DM, thinking you would read it someday. Even after a week, you didn't reply. I ended up telling you to check your DM, remember? Even after that, I didn't get a reply from you for another week."

In response, Hong Eunchae burst into laughter and apologized, saying, "I know, I know. I feel bad about that."
 

(Credit= 'KBS Kpop' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
