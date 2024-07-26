뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BUZZ Min Kyung Hoon Is Marrying a Former Producer of 'Knowing Bros' This November
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] BUZZ Min Kyung Hoon Is Marrying a Former Producer of 'Knowing Bros' This November

Published 2024.07.26 17:31 View Count
[SBS Star] BUZZ Min Kyung Hoon Is Marrying a Former Producer of 'Knowing Bros' This November
Min Kyung Hoon of rock band BUZZ is marrying a TV show producer for a cable network who previously worked for 'Knowing Bros'.

Media outlet STARNEWS exclusively reported on July 26 that Min Kyung Hoon's girlfriend, whom the singer announced to marry in November, works as a producer at JTBC, a cable television network.

Min Kyung Hoon surprised everyone with his wedding announcement earlier on July 10.

The singer wrote on his social media account, "This November, I'm getting married. I have found someone special I want to spend every day with. And now, she and I decided to be a shelter for each other."

"We will care for each other, cherish one another, and live happily together. Please kindly watch us with a warm heart and blessings.", the singer shared.
Min Kyung Hoon
Following Min Kyung Hoon's announcement, it was reported that the bride-to-be is working for a television network.

STARNEWS updated more details about Min Kyung Hoon's girlfriend today; according to their story, she formerly produced JTBC's television show 'Knowing Bros' in which the singer has been a cast member since 2015.

According to the report, Min Kyung Hoon's girlfriend has produced several other well-known JTBC shows, including 'Movie Room', 'The House Judge', 'All Age Appropriate' (literal translation), and 'Shall We Walk Together'.

The bride-to-be is no longer working on 'Knowing Bros'; instead, she is focusing on developing a new show, the media outlet reported.
Min Kyung Hoon
Following the report, Long Play Music, Min Kyung Hoon's agency, confirmed that the singer's fiancé is a TV show producer.

"It's true that she formerly worked as a producer for 'Knowing Bros'. However, she is currently not with the show.", the agency stated.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of 'Knowing Bros' set to air on July 27, Min Kyung Hoon will share his marriage story.

According to the show, Min Kyung Hoon revealed how he first met his girlfriend on set, "I met my girlfriend through 'Knowing Bros'. We have similar hobbies, and it brought us closer."
Min Kyung Hoon
(Credit= 'minkyunghoon.official' Instagram, JTBC Knowing Bros)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지