[SBS Star] BUZZ Min Kyung Hoon Is Marrying a Former Producer of 'Knowing Bros' This November

Min Kyung Hoon of rock band BUZZ is marrying a TV show producer for a cable network who previously worked for 'Knowing Bros'.Media outlet STARNEWS exclusively reported on July 26 that Min Kyung Hoon's girlfriend, whom the singer announced to marry in November, works as a producer at JTBC, a cable television network.Min Kyung Hoon surprised everyone with his wedding announcement earlier on July 10.The singer wrote on his social media account, "This November, I'm getting married. I have found someone special I want to spend every day with. And now, she and I decided to be a shelter for each other.""We will care for each other, cherish one another, and live happily together. Please kindly watch us with a warm heart and blessings.", the singer shared.Following Min Kyung Hoon's announcement, it was reported that the bride-to-be is working for a television network.STARNEWS updated more details about Min Kyung Hoon's girlfriend today; according to their story, she formerly produced JTBC's television show 'Knowing Bros' in which the singer has been a cast member since 2015.According to the report, Min Kyung Hoon's girlfriend has produced several other well-known JTBC shows, including 'Movie Room', 'The House Judge', 'All Age Appropriate' (literal translation), and 'Shall We Walk Together'.The bride-to-be is no longer working on 'Knowing Bros'; instead, she is focusing on developing a new show, the media outlet reported.Following the report, Long Play Music, Min Kyung Hoon's agency, confirmed that the singer's fiancé is a TV show producer."It's true that she formerly worked as a producer for 'Knowing Bros'. However, she is currently not with the show.", the agency stated.Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of 'Knowing Bros' set to air on July 27, Min Kyung Hoon will share his marriage story.According to the show, Min Kyung Hoon revealed how he first met his girlfriend on set, "I met my girlfriend through 'Knowing Bros'. We have similar hobbies, and it brought us closer."(Credit= 'minkyunghoon.official' Instagram, JTBC Knowing Bros)(SBS Star)