[SBS Star] VIDEO: "These Are My Gifts for You Two" GOT7 JACKSON Surprises Fans with Luxury Bag Gifts

JACKSON of K-pop boy group GOT7 surprised fans with chic designer bags, leaving them thrilled and astonished.

On July 24, JACKSON attended a Louis Vuitton event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as a brand ambassador.

Even before the event started, a crowd of eager fans had already gathered at the venue to catch a glimpse of JACKSON when he arrived.

A few hours later, JACKSON arrived and dedicated around an hour to interacting with the fans who had come to see him.

His presence alone was a treat, but JACKSON took it a step further with an unexpected gesture that left everyone in awe.

During this time, JACKSON made an unanticipated move by randomly selecting two fans from the crowd and presenting them with Louis Vuitton bags.
This generous act was captured in a video that quickly spread online.

In the video, JACKSON asked a couple if they were together and then gifted each of them a Louis Vuitton bag, making the moment even more special.

Not stopping there, JACKSON also signed the boxes containing the bags after opening them in front of the thrilled fans.

The couple was overwhelmed with gratitude, expressing their thanks profusely.

Their joy was evident as they conveyed their appreciation through heartfelt words and enthusiastic gestures, deeply moved by the surprise.

The bags JACKSON gifted are the "Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandoulière 25," each valued at approximately 3.15 million won (about 2,270 dollars).

His generous gesture quickly went viral on social media, drawing admiration and envy from fans around the world.
 
Debuted as a member of GOT7 in 2014, JACKSON has continued his career in China after all the GOT7 members left their agency, JYP Entertainment, in 2021.

(Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
