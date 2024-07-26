[SBS Star] ATEEZ WOOYOUNG Recalls How Maknae JONGHO's Slap Brought Him to His Senses

On July 25, 'Shootbro', the spin-off show of comedian Shin Dong-yeob's YouTube show 'Zzanbro', released a new episode.
HONGJOONG, YUNHO, and WOOYOUNG of the eight-membered group ATEEZ guested in this episode.
Shin Dong-yeob congratulated the group for achieving the second spot on the Billboard 200 chart with their recent album.
"Whenever I hear about it, I still can't believe that happened.", HONGJOONG commented.
"We've never released anything with the expectation of achieving success. Our songs became popular when we were not expecting them to. Frankly, we're at a loss now as to what type of music we should release to keep our success.", HONGJOONG said, asking for Shin Dong-yeob's advice.
The comedian and veteran in the entertainment industry highlighted the importance of keeping good relationships among the members, noting that it is the responsibility of the group's leader, HONGJOONG.
"We actually fight a lot.", HONGJOONG revealed before sharing how the ATEEZ members resolve their conflicts.
"When two members argue, others watch the situation for ten to twenty minutes. Then, the two usually read the room and calm down the argument. Sometimes, other members offer their thoughts and suggestions to solve the problem.", he stated.
"It was shocking. It became clear that debuting in the industry doesn't guarantee a spot on a music show. That was when we realized how valuable every music show and stage are."
"I got slapped once!", WOOYOUNG exclaimed, bursting into laughter.
"I jokingly mentioned how exhausted I was. And then JONGHO slapped me in the face without a single word.", he mentioned, noting that JONGHO is the youngest of the group.
"When I got slapped, I thought, 'Oh, no, I showed laziness. I broke our promise.', regretted it, and moved on.", WOOYOUNG playfully commented.
(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube )
(SBS Star)