[SBS Star] "When I Get His Messages..." FELIX Shares What It Is like to Be a Subscriber of J.Y. Park on Bubble

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

FELIX of K-pop boy group Stray Kids described his experience as a subscriber of the head of his agency, J.Y. Park's Bubble.On July 24, FELIX appeared as a guest on beauty YouTuber Risabae's channel, who is known to be his biggest fan.On this day, FELIX expressed his curiosity about what it feels like to receive a Bubble message while getting his makeup done by Risabae.Bubble is a paid service that provides a private online space where fans and stars can communicate in a chat room.Through this service, artists can send text messages, voice messages, photos, and videos, making it feel like a one-on-one conversation for the fans who subscribe to their channel.Risabae previously named FELIX her favorite K-pop star and revealed that she subscribes to FELIX on Bubble.Risabae told FELIX, "I often wait eagerly for your messages, and my heart races when they come."She shyly added that she is always very happy whenever a message arrives and is curious about what news it will bring.In response, FELIX said, "I'd like to know if you prefer receiving messages in the morning or at night," showing more curiosity about his fans' preferences.Risabae replied, "Receiving them in the morning feels like a huge boost for the day, and at night, it feels like a pat on the back for getting through the day well," but she added, "Just send them whenever you can, don't worry about the time," which made FELIX laugh.Risabae then asked FELIX if he subscribes to any celebrities' Bubbles. He revealed, "Well... I subscribe to J.Y. Park's Bubble," which brought laughter.He explained, "There's a story behind this. I subscribed to his Bubble as a joke along with my fellow group members SEUNGMIN and I.N."However, subscribing to J.Y. Park on Bubble helped him understand the fans' feelings better, he said.FELIX remarked, "I came to understand that fans are eagerly looking forward to our Bubble messages," aligning with the fans' experience.(Credit= 'Risabae' YouTube, 'asiansoul_jyp' Instagram)(SBS Star)