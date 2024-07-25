뉴스
[SBS Star] WINNER HOONY Shares Why Looks Are More Important than Talent in the K-Pop World
Published 2024.07.25 18:07 View Count
HOONY of K-pop boy group WINNER shared why one's appearance matters more than talent in the world of K-pop. 

On July 23, a video titled, "I Had a Drink with My Brothers, WINNER JINU and HOONY," was uploaded on entertainer Cho Sae-ho's YouTube channel. 

In this video, Cho Sae-ho, JINU, and HOONY were seen enjoying some drinks and food together, showcasing their close friendship.
WINNER
During their chat, Cho Sae-ho asked JINU, "Do you ever feel like you're special? If so, when do you feel that way?"

JINU replied with a shy smile, "Honestly, I feel special when I realize I'm naturally handsome."

He added, "I feel very happy and proud about being a 'naturally good-looking person.' It boosts my self-esteem." 

JINU's response sparked a bit of jealousy from HOONY, making him playfully roll his eyes.

However, Cho Sae-ho responded, "It's nice that you're being honest."

When Cho Sae-ho asked, "Do you ever feel uncomfortable because of your good looks?" JINU firmly replied, "Not at all. I've never felt that way. It's always amazing."
WINNER
HOONY then added, "I think the most important quality for a K-pop star is appearance. Great singing, dancing, or other talents are important, but in the end, it's all about how you look."

He further explained, "Whether you're good-looking or not, the power that appearance has to create attraction and likability is incredibly significant. This is something that I realized after being in this industry for like 10 years."

Cho Sae-ho agreed, adding, "Yeah, that makes sense because, in the end, the first thing people notice is your appearance, especially when you perform." 

Both JINU and HOONY nodded in agreement, saying, "Yes, yes, yes."
 

(Credit= '채널 조세호' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
