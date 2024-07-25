[SBS Star] "Wasn't It Funny...?" Cho Jung Seok Says Wife GUMMY's Reaction Got Him Give Up on Pranks

이미지 확대하기

Actor Cho Jung Seok said a memorable incident with his wife, singer GUMMY, made him stop pulling pranks.On July 23, actors Cho Jung Seok and Shin Seungho from the movie 'Pilot' guested on comedian Jang Do-yeon's YouTube show 'Salon Drip 2'.Shin Seungho mentioned that when he was little, he would pull pranks on his mother using his deep voice, which sounds like his father's.After listening to Shin Seungho's story, Cho Jung Seok shared, "I loved pranking my family just like Seungho. I hid behind the door or in the closet for over an hour, eager to surprise whoever came by."Jang Do-yeon shared her love for pranks and recounted a childhood story where she attempted to play a prank on her parents, only to be met with zero response."I was so disappointed that I gave up on pulling pranks after that.", Jang Do-yeon recalled.Cho Jung Seok chimed in, "We pranksters LOVE getting big reactions! Getting those reactions brings us so much joy that we can't help but hide for an hour to surprise others."However, Cho Jung Seok announced he had stopped pranking and shared why."It was during the time GUMMY and I were dating. As a prankster that I am, I showed her how I make a vein in my arm pop in and out whenever I want.", Cho Jung Seok remarked.The actor then made a big vein in his arm appear and disappear, which caused some staff members to exclaim in surprise."Surprised?", Cho Jung Seok asked with a contented smile."Most people's reactions to this prank were, 'What the... That made me surprised!'. But in GUMMY's case, she sighed and said, 'Oppa. I really don't like this kind of thing.'.", Cho Jung Seok bitterly recalled."I should have said, 'Isn't it funny?', in a lighthearted way. Instead, I was like, 'Oh, I'm sorry...'.", Cho Jung Seok said, showing how his once hopeful smile turned into a sad and discouraged expression.The actor shared that this incident made him realize how much GUMMY dislikes being surprised, which led him to stop pranking.(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube, C-JeS Entertainment)(SBS Star)