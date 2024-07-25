[SBS Star] KARA Imagine How Koo Ha Ra Might Feel Listening to Their New Song with Her Voice in It

이미지 확대하기

K-pop girl group KARA shared their thoughts on how their late member, Koo Ha Ra, might feel listening to their new song that features her voice.On July 24, KARA's management agency, DSP Media, released a discussion with the five members about their new digital single, "I Do I Do," which includes the title track "I Do I Do" and a special ballad, "Hello."DSP Media explained that "Hello" is a particularly meaningful track for KARA, as it deals with themes of meeting and parting and features Koo Ha Ra's voice.Originally intended for inclusion in KARA's fourth studio album, "Full Bloom," released in September 2013, the song was never released at that time.For this single, a version recorded by Koo Ha Ra before her passing was added.Park Gyu-ri shared, "We wanted to give a gift to fans who have waited for us for so long, and including Ha Ra's voice in the song, making it a track with all six members, felt like a special gift."She continued, "Since Ha Ra also anticipated KARA's comeback, 'Hello' holds significant meaning not just for our fans, Kamilia (KARA's fandom name), but for the members as well. It's likely the same for Ha Ra."Han Seung Yeon then commented, "It took a lot of thought and time for us to decide to release it. I wanted to tell our fans, 'We actually had this song,' and 'Here are some memories of us.' Personally, I thought it might help us move forward a step further as well."Kang Ji Young remarked, "The fact that all six members' voices are in the song is like a miracle."Hur Young Ji concluded, "While singing and preparing this song, I was able to reminisce and think about Ha Ra, whom I really miss. I'm thankful that such a meaningful song could be shared with the world."Koo Ha Ra debuted as a member of KARA in 2008; she passed away in November 2019.(Credit= 'KARAOFFICIAL329' X, 'koohara__' Instagram)(SBS Star)