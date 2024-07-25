뉴스
[SBS Star] YOUNHA Tells Why She Allowed Kim Ji Won's Latest Drama to Use Her Song without Payment
Published 2024.07.25 15:13 View Count
Singer-songwriter YOUNHA spoke about how she and actress Kim Ji Won became close friends.

YOUNHA guested on the July 24 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star' and talked about her songs used in television dramas.

The singer revealed that she generously allowed tvN's drama 'Queen of Tears' to use one of her songs without receiving any payment.

YOUNHA recalled, "Actors Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun starred in 'Queen of Tears'. The drama's production team contacted me and asked if they could feature my song 'Waiting' in the drama. Then they asked me how much it would cost to use my song."

The singer shared that she replied, "Just think of it as a gift since it's Ji Won's drama.", surprising everyone in the studio.
YOUNHA & Kim Ji Won
YOUNHA smiled and continued, "Although it wasn't a lot of money, it made everyone happy, including me. I feel so good that the drama became a huge hit."

When one of the hosts, comedian Kim Gu-ra, asked about her friendship with Kim Ji Won, YOUNHA said they used to be in the same agency when they first debuted.

She added, "But we weren't very close back then. Just a regular sunbae and hoobae."

"Ji Won loves music and is good at it. She's good at singing and playing piano. In fact, she was featured as a piano player in one of my music videos. One time, she joined me on my music show stage for piano as well.", the singer remarked.
YOUNHA & Kim Ji Won
YOUNHA then shared an episode that brought her and Kim Ji Won closer, "After leaving the agency before Ji Won, I've always regretted not looking out for her more."

"Then one day, I discovered that Ji Won was cast in 'Descendants of the Sun' (KBS' drama). I decided to reach out to her. It was quite awkward to talk to each other after a long time. However, being the kind and pure soul she is, Ji Won graciously responded."

"We slowly became close over a long time since then, and now we are very close friends.", she concluded.
YOUNHA & Kim Ji Won
(Credit= MBC Radio Star, tvN Queen of Tears)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
