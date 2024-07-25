뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "It Could Be This Year" Hyoyeon Says She Is Constantly Thinking About When to Retire Lately
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "It Could Be This Year" Hyoyeon Says She Is Constantly Thinking About When to Retire Lately

Published 2024.07.25 14:26 View Count
[SBS Star] "It Could Be This Year" Hyoyeon Says She Is Constantly Thinking About When to Retire Lately
Hyoyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation recently talked about how she has been thinking a lot about when to retire.

In a new episode of Hyoyeon's YouTube show with CHANGBIN of boy group Stray Kids, released on July 24, they chatted about various topics. 

One of the things that they talked about was their agencies' headquarters. 

When CHANGBIN mentioned JYP Entertainment’s new headquarters being built in Godeok-dong, Seoul, Hyoyeon said, "Oh, SM Entertainment recently moved to a new building in Seongsu-dong, too." 

She added, "As our company grew, we moved to better buildings. There was a time when SM Entertainment was in Cheongdam-dong, and I'd say Girls' Generation was a big part of why SM Entertainment was able to move into such a nice, spacious building."

Sounding somewhat bitter, she continued, "But now, the new building in Seongsu-dong isn't really associated with us. It's more about aespa and NCT. Our influence there is quite small." 
Hyo's Level Up
Hyo's Level Up
Then, CHANGBIN asked Hyoyeon, "Until what age do you want to continue being a singer?"

Hyoyeon replied, "That's in fact something I ask myself every day. I think there are limits to how much energy you can bring as a singer and to the kinds of concepts you can explore."

She went on to say, "Recently, I've been wondering if maybe it could be until the end of this year or next year. I’ve been having those kinds of thoughts lately."

Hyoyeon then turned the question back to CHANGBIN, "When do you think would be a good time for me to stop?" 

Upon getting an unexpected question, CHANGBIN burst out laughing and said, "You're asking me?" 
 

Born in September 1989, 34-year-old Hyoyeon made her debut as the member of Girls' Generation in August 2007.

(Credit= '효연의 레벨업 Hyo's Level Up' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지