[SBS Star] "It Could Be This Year" Hyoyeon Says She Is Constantly Thinking About When to Retire Lately

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Hyoyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation recently talked about how she has been thinking a lot about when to retire.In a new episode of Hyoyeon's YouTube show with CHANGBIN of boy group Stray Kids, released on July 24, they chatted about various topics.One of the things that they talked about was their agencies' headquarters.When CHANGBIN mentioned JYP Entertainment’s new headquarters being built in Godeok-dong, Seoul, Hyoyeon said, "Oh, SM Entertainment recently moved to a new building in Seongsu-dong, too."She added, "As our company grew, we moved to better buildings. There was a time when SM Entertainment was in Cheongdam-dong, and I'd say Girls' Generation was a big part of why SM Entertainment was able to move into such a nice, spacious building."Sounding somewhat bitter, she continued, "But now, the new building in Seongsu-dong isn't really associated with us. It's more about aespa and NCT. Our influence there is quite small."Then, CHANGBIN asked Hyoyeon, "Until what age do you want to continue being a singer?"Hyoyeon replied, "That's in fact something I ask myself every day. I think there are limits to how much energy you can bring as a singer and to the kinds of concepts you can explore."She went on to say, "Recently, I've been wondering if maybe it could be until the end of this year or next year. I’ve been having those kinds of thoughts lately."Hyoyeon then turned the question back to CHANGBIN, "When do you think would be a good time for me to stop?"Upon getting an unexpected question, CHANGBIN burst out laughing and said, "You're asking me?"Born in September 1989, 34-year-old Hyoyeon made her debut as the member of Girls' Generation in August 2007.(Credit= '효연의 레벨업 Hyo's Level Up' YouTube)(SBS Star)