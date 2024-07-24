뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "When I Was Little..." '37' Ji Chang Wook Reveals Why He Is Still Living with His Mother
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "When I Was Little..." '37' Ji Chang Wook Reveals Why He Is Still Living with His Mother

Published 2024.07.24 18:02 View Count
[SBS Star] "When I Was Little..." '37' Ji Chang Wook Reveals Why He Is Still Living with His Mother
Actor Ji Chang Wook, 37, expressed his love for his mother, who raised him alone.

On July 24, tvN's talk show 'You Quiz on the Block' released a preview of the upcoming episode featuring Ji Chang Wook as a guest on its YouTube channel.

In the clip titled 'The Reason Why Ji Chang Wook Is Still Living with His Mother', Ji Chang Wook said, "My father passed away when I was little, so my mother had to go through a lot."

"As a child, I often thought that I should protect my mother as her son, family member, and man."
Ji Chang Wook
"My mother ran a barbecue place and then a maeun-tang (spicy fish stew) diner in our neighborhood when I was young. It was a tiny diner, and she worked alone. So I used to serve food there when the place got crowded."

"When my mom ran a barbecue place, the most challenging task for me was cleaning up the grill pans. And when she ran a maeun-tang place, cleaning up the fish tank was the hardest work.", the actor recalled.

"I couldn't just go to school like other students because tuition was way too expensive.", Ji Chang Wook continued, adding, "So I used to work part-time with my friend, who is now the CEO of my agency."
Ji Chang Wook
Ji Chang Wook shared that he and the CEO of his agency go way back; they went to the same high school, according to the actor.

"He's my best friend. We have been friends for twenty years since we first met during our first year of high school.", he remarked.

"He was previously my manager before he became CEO of the agency. While he was working part-time in Anyang City, Gyeonggi Province, I reached out to him and asked if he would be interested in working as my manager. That's how we started working together.", the actor fondly recalled.
Ji Chang Wook
(Credit= '유 퀴즈 온 더 튜브' YouTube, 'jichangwook' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지