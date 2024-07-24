[SBS Star] "When I Was Little..." '37' Ji Chang Wook Reveals Why He Is Still Living with His Mother

이미지 확대하기

Actor Ji Chang Wook, 37, expressed his love for his mother, who raised him alone.On July 24, tvN's talk show 'You Quiz on the Block' released a preview of the upcoming episode featuring Ji Chang Wook as a guest on its YouTube channel.In the clip titled 'The Reason Why Ji Chang Wook Is Still Living with His Mother', Ji Chang Wook said, "My father passed away when I was little, so my mother had to go through a lot.""As a child, I often thought that I should protect my mother as her son, family member, and man.""My mother ran a barbecue place and then a maeun-tang (spicy fish stew) diner in our neighborhood when I was young. It was a tiny diner, and she worked alone. So I used to serve food there when the place got crowded.""When my mom ran a barbecue place, the most challenging task for me was cleaning up the grill pans. And when she ran a maeun-tang place, cleaning up the fish tank was the hardest work.", the actor recalled."I couldn't just go to school like other students because tuition was way too expensive.", Ji Chang Wook continued, adding, "So I used to work part-time with my friend, who is now the CEO of my agency."Ji Chang Wook shared that he and the CEO of his agency go way back; they went to the same high school, according to the actor."He's my best friend. We have been friends for twenty years since we first met during our first year of high school.", he remarked."He was previously my manager before he became CEO of the agency. While he was working part-time in Anyang City, Gyeonggi Province, I reached out to him and asked if he would be interested in working as my manager. That's how we started working together.", the actor fondly recalled.(Credit= '유 퀴즈 온 더 튜브' YouTube, 'jichangwook' Instagram)(SBS Star)