[SBS Star] Kim So Hyun Appreciates Fans by Following Back on Instagram but Experiences Unfollows

Actress Kim So Hyun shared that she expresses her appreciation for fans by following them back on Instagram, but often experiences unfollows in return.On July 23, Kim So Hyun guested on entertainer Jonathan's YouTube show "K-Star Next Door 4" with actor Chae Jong Hyeop.During the conversation between the three, Jonathan mentioned Kim So Hyun following as many as 6,445 people on Instagram, then added, "A lot of celebrities keep their followings on Instagram to zero, as that kind of seems cool. But I heard that you pretty much follow anyone."Chae Jong Hyeop commented, "Yeah, I found that really interesting as well. I remember asking her about it during our shooting."Kim So Hyun explained, "Well yeah. I basically began using Instagram in middle school. I didn't have many fans then, and I was really thankful for those who followed me simply because they liked and supported me. To show my gratitude, I followed every one of them back. Back then, I would even stay up late just to follow as many people as possible."Listening to this, Jonathan stated, "But you could have unfollowed some of them later."Kim So Hyun answered, "I don't think I've ever really unfollowed anyone. It was more like, they unfollowed me," then laughed.The actress added, "I've received DMs saying, 'Unnie, I'm truly a fan, but I had to unfollow you because I'm making my account private now.' If you check, you'll notice my following count slowly decreases, but it's never because I unfollowed anyone first."Then, Jonathan remarked, "I usually only follow back when I have some sort of connection with them."In response, Kim So Hyun asked, "Oh, shall we follow each other then?"Jonathan replied, "Of course! I'll be your 6,446th follower, I guess!" making Kim So Hyun laugh.(Credit= '동네스타K' YouTube, 'wow_kimsohyun' Instagram)(SBS Star)