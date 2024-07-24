[SBS Star] "He's My Brother Now, but..." Park Sung Woong Reveals Why He Initially Disliked Kwak Si-yang

이미지 확대하기

Actor Park Sung Woong shared an unexpected reason why he did not like actor Kwan Si-yang when they first met.On July 23, the cast of the upcoming movie "The Desperate Chase," Park Sung Woong, Kwak Si-yang, and Yoon Kyung Ho attended the film's press conference.In "The Desperate Chase," Park Sung Woong, who collaborates for the sixth time with Yoon Kyung Ho, shared, "Nine years ago, Kyung Ho played a villain in our drama, and I just knew he would pull off the role well. He gladly joined me in 'The Dude In Me' and 'Daemuga' afterward, and seeing him speak such good Cantonese this time, I thought he had prepared a lot. He's a 'reliable and trustworthy brother,' truly an amazing guy."Regarding Kwak Si-yang, Park Sung Woong humorously said, "It's my first time seeing him, and as you can see, he is just annoyingly handsome. Kyung Ho and I usually don't like this type of guy."He laughed and continued, "Many actors say they'll keep in touch after a project but most of them end up don't. As for Si-yang though, he unexpectedly contacted me, wishing me a happy birthday. He is now officially another one of my 'reliable and trustworthy brothers,' someone I can totally trust."In response, Kwak Si-yang said, "It was really fun working with Sung Woong. It was hard for me to hold back my laughter at his improvisation on set," hinting at the comedic chemistry between the two."The Desperate Chase" is a comedy movie that depicts a wild chase on Jeju Island involving a con artist, a detective with anger management issues, and a gang boss, each with their own unique reasons for being there.(Credit= The Contents On, C-JeS Studios, Drawing Entertainment)(SBS Star)