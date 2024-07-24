뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "He's My Brother Now, but..." Park Sung Woong Reveals Why He Initially Disliked Kwak Si-yang
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "He's My Brother Now, but..." Park Sung Woong Reveals Why He Initially Disliked Kwak Si-yang

Published 2024.07.24 11:48 Updated 2024.07.24 11:49 View Count
[SBS Star] "He's My Brother Now, but..." Park Sung Woong Reveals Why He Initially Disliked Kwak Si-yang
Actor Park Sung Woong shared an unexpected reason why he did not like actor Kwan Si-yang when they first met. 

On July 23, the cast of the upcoming movie "The Desperate Chase," Park Sung Woong, Kwak Si-yang, and Yoon Kyung Ho attended the film's press conference. 

In "The Desperate Chase," Park Sung Woong, who collaborates for the sixth time with Yoon Kyung Ho, shared, "Nine years ago, Kyung Ho played a villain in our drama, and I just knew he would pull off the role well. He gladly joined me in 'The Dude In Me' and 'Daemuga' afterward, and seeing him speak such good Cantonese this time, I thought he had prepared a lot. He's a 'reliable and trustworthy brother,' truly an amazing guy."
Park Sung Woong and Kwak Si-yang
Regarding Kwak Si-yang, Park Sung Woong humorously said, "It's my first time seeing him, and as you can see, he is just annoyingly handsome. Kyung Ho and I usually don't like this type of guy."

He laughed and continued, "Many actors say they'll keep in touch after a project but most of them end up don't. As for Si-yang though, he unexpectedly contacted me, wishing me a happy birthday. He is now officially another one of my 'reliable and trustworthy brothers,' someone I can totally trust."

In response, Kwak Si-yang said, "It was really fun working with Sung Woong. It was hard for me to hold back my laughter at his improvisation on set," hinting at the comedic chemistry between the two.
Park Sung Woong and Kwak Si-yang
"The Desperate Chase" is a comedy movie that depicts a wild chase on Jeju Island involving a con artist, a detective with anger management issues, and a gang boss, each with their own unique reasons for being there.

(Credit= The Contents On, C-JeS Studios, Drawing Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지