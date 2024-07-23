뉴스
[SBS Star] Kang Minkyung Recounts Crazy Attention She Received as the Only Trainee in Her High School
Published 2024.07.23 18:40 View Count
[SBS Star] Kang Minkyung Recounts Crazy Attention She Received as the Only Trainee in Her High School
Kang Minkyung of K-pop duo DAVICHI recalled her high school days when she had to deal with a lot of attention.

On July 22, Kang Minkyung posted a video of her trip to the United States with her friends on her YouTube channel.

In the video, Kang Minkyung and her friend from high school talked about when the singer transferred to their all-girls high school in their first year.

"I remember the students staring at me as if I were a monkey in a zoo when I arrived at the school.", the singer recalled.
Kang Minkyung
Although it was before Kang Minkyung's debut, she was known for her good looks on the social media platform Cyworld, which was popular back then.

"I wasn't that famous, though. But my homeroom teacher told everyone that the new student coming was a trainee at an entertainment company. There weren't many trainees like me back then, and I was the only one in my school.", the singer recalled.

"As I arrived at school on my first day, students gathered at the windows to see me. Even though I like getting attention, it made me feel too uncomfortable. I'm used to having many people watching me now, but I wasn't back then."
Kang Minkyung
"On my first day, I wore a pair of coffee-colored stockings. Then the homeroom teacher told me that the school requires everyone to wear black-colored stockings.", Kang Minkyung said.

"So I bought one and went to the restroom to change my stockings. And as I was trying to change, lifting my skirt and all, a girl climbed up the cubicle door and watched me.", the singer recalled, sharing how startled she was.

She continued, "When I got home that day, I told my mom I couldn't keep going to school like this anymore. My mom dismissed it immediately, so I had to carry on."
Kang Minkyung
Kang Minkyung also shared that students from other classes used to flock to her during breaks to snap her pictures.

"Then, my classmates started covering the corridor windows with newspapers whenever recess arrived. They also blocked the front and back doors to stop other students from entering. I was extremely grateful."

"I didn't get along with my classmates, but they still did those things. Their main goal was to prevent any inconvenience, but it brought me a lot of comfort. I felt very grateful and started to relax a little. My heart just melted. I was like, 'You guys are all my friends.', although it was a one-sided feeling.", she concluded.
Kang Minkyung

(Credit= '걍밍경' YouTube, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
