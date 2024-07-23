[SBS Star] "Yang Hyun Suk Had Plans for Me" Jay Park Reveals He Was Almost a Member of BIGBANG

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

It has been revealed that hip-hop artist Jay Park could have become a member of K-pop boy group BIGBANG.On July 19, Jay Park appeared as a guest on DAESUNG of BIGBANG's YouTube show "Zip Daesung."On this day, Jay Park mentioned that his favorite BIGBANG songs are "BAD BOY" and "A FOOL OF TEARS."As both of these tracks are from BIGBANG's debut album, DAESUNG asked in surprise, "How do you know these songs?"Jay Park explained that he has been a fan of BIGBANG since the group's debut in 2006, when he was still a trainee.Jay Park said, "During my trainee days, I thought you guys were really cool. Listening to your music and watching your performances made me want to do something similar. There weren't many groups that could pull off R&B, hip-hop music, and just styles like that. I got a lot of inspiration from BIGBANG. I've always been a fan of BIGBANG."When DAESUNG responded with, "I heard that you could have been a member of BIGBANG?" Jay Park, surprised, asked, "How did you know that?" and DAESUNG replied, "The producer of this show told me."The producer then told Jay Park that Yang Hyun Suk, the head producer of YG Entertainment, had shared on SBS' survival audition show "KPOP STAR" that he had considered Jay Park as a member of BIGBANG, alongside G-DRAGON and TAEYANG.Jay Park responded, "We could have been in the same group, DAESUNG," to which DAESUNG laughed and commented, "No, my spot could have been taken! Thank you for not taking it, hyung!"After that, Jay Park recalled, "I remember going to the headquarters of YG Entertainment when I was a trainee at JYP Entertainment. There, I sang and danced in front of the executives with G-DRAGON and TAEYANG."DAESUNG added, laughing, "At that time, the remaining trainees who weren't called up were saying, 'Hey, something's going on upstairs. I heard someone from JYP Entertainment is here. GD and TAEYANG were called up.'"Jay Park reminisced, "Yeah, I did some freestyle breakdancing and singing a song by Musiq Soulchild. TAEYANG sang a song by Usher. It was fun, a unique experience," smiling.(Credit= '집대성' YouTube)(SBS Star)