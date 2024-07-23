뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Yang Hyun Suk Had Plans for Me" Jay Park Reveals He Was Almost a Member of BIGBANG
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "Yang Hyun Suk Had Plans for Me" Jay Park Reveals He Was Almost a Member of BIGBANG

Published 2024.07.23 17:37 View Count
[SBS Star] "Yang Hyun Suk Had Plans for Me" Jay Park Reveals He Was Almost a Member of BIGBANG
It has been revealed that hip-hop artist Jay Park could have become a member of K-pop boy group BIGBANG. 

On July 19, Jay Park appeared as a guest on DAESUNG of BIGBANG's YouTube show "Zip Daesung." 

On this day, Jay Park mentioned that his favorite BIGBANG songs are "BAD BOY" and "A FOOL OF TEARS." 

As both of these tracks are from BIGBANG's debut album, DAESUNG asked in surprise, "How do you know these songs?"

Jay Park explained that he has been a fan of BIGBANG since the group's debut in 2006, when he was still a trainee. 

Jay Park said, "During my trainee days, I thought you guys were really cool. Listening to your music and watching your performances made me want to do something similar. There weren't many groups that could pull off R&B, hip-hop music, and just styles like that. I got a lot of inspiration from BIGBANG. I've always been a fan of BIGBANG."
Jay Park
When DAESUNG responded with, "I heard that you could have been a member of BIGBANG?" Jay Park, surprised, asked, "How did you know that?" and DAESUNG replied, "The producer of this show told me."

The producer then told Jay Park that Yang Hyun Suk, the head producer of YG Entertainment, had shared on SBS' survival audition show "KPOP STAR" that he had considered Jay Park as a member of BIGBANG, alongside G-DRAGON and TAEYANG. 

Jay Park responded, "We could have been in the same group, DAESUNG," to which DAESUNG laughed and commented, "No, my spot could have been taken! Thank you for not taking it, hyung!"
Jay Park
After that, Jay Park recalled, "I remember going to the headquarters of YG Entertainment when I was a trainee at JYP Entertainment. There, I sang and danced in front of the executives with G-DRAGON and TAEYANG."

DAESUNG added, laughing, "At that time, the remaining trainees who weren't called up were saying, 'Hey, something's going on upstairs. I heard someone from JYP Entertainment is here. GD and TAEYANG were called up.'"

Jay Park reminisced, "Yeah, I did some freestyle breakdancing and singing a song by Musiq Soulchild. TAEYANG sang a song by Usher. It was fun, a unique experience," smiling. 
 

(Credit= '집대성' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지