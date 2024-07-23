[SBS Star] VIDEO: "Her Face Is as Red as Her Dress!" Chun Woo Hee Seen Fangirling Over Jay Park

이미지 확대하기

Actress Chun Woo Hee, a huge fan of hip-hop artist Jay Park, had a major fangirl moment at a recent awards ceremony.On July 19, the annual "Blue Dragon Series Awards" took place at Paradise City in Incheon.During the latter part of the event, Jay Park took the stage to perform in front of an audience of hosts, actors, entertainers, and fans.As Jay Park started performing the first song "GANADARA," the camera caught the celebrities' excited reactions.When he began singing "All I Wanna Do" afterward, he made his way from the stage to the audience, greeting Shin Dong-yeob with a fist bump and serenading Joo Hyunyoung, who blushed and smiled shyly.Jay Park then approached Chun Woo Hee, who was seated right in front of the stage in a stunning red dress.He danced in front of her and even took her hand while singing.Chun Woo Hee turned bright red and could not stop grinning the whole time.As Jay Park went back up the stage and continued with "Taxi Blurr," "MOMMAE," and "McNasty," Chun Woo Hee covered her mouth, looking like she was bursting with excitement inside.After the performance, host Jeon Hyun Moo joked with Chun Woo Hee, saying, "Look at your face, Chun Woo Hee! Your face is still as red as your dress!" which made her blush even more.Chun Woo Hee has openly expressed her admiration for Jay Park many times, and this interaction was definitely a highlight for her and her fans.Chun Woo Hee's reaction was a standout highlight of the evening, making it a memorable fan moment for everyone.(Credit= 'KBS Entertain' YouTube)(SBS Star)