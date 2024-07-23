[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Shares How Nervous He Was During His Recent Performance at 'WATER BOMB'

이미지 확대하기

Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO talked about his recent solo performance at the 'WATER BOMB' festival.On July 22, a fashion magazine released a video interview featuring Cha Eun-woo on its YouTube channel.The singer shared some updates on his activities, mentioning that he has wrapped up a tour and has been busy with magazine photoshoots and commercial shootings.When asked about his typical activities on his days off, Cha Eun-woo shared, "My mom has a dog named Dong-dong. I typically spend my time playing with the dog."The next question was, "Is there any moment in your day when you tend to get zoned out the most?""I used to shower right away when I got home after work. But since I have been feeling more tired lately, I tend to relax on the sofa for twenty minutes before showering. I think that moment when I'm lying on the sofa is when I space out.", Cha Eun-woo replied with a chuckle.About his summer vacation plans, the singer said, "I'm feeling the need for a break, but I don't know how to fill it. I'm not sure where to go when I have some free time. And I don't feel like putting in effort to make time for a break.""I think I'll stay at home. Having delicious meals and playing with my dog is the best.", he added with a smile.Cha Eun-woo also mentioned his recent appearance at 'WATER BOMB SEOUL 2024', the annual water-themed music festival.When asked, "The fan cams that captured your performance at the festival have been getting a lot of attention. Have you seen any of those?", the singer admitted he had not; the magazine suggested he watch one right on the spot.Cha Eun-woo laughed while watching the video and admitted, "To be honest, I was pretty nervous that day. Perhaps because I wondered whether I was a good fit to perform there, I got more nervous than expected.""I didn't hear the crowds' cheers at that moment. I realized how loud people cheered during my performance after the festival when I watched the footage that fans shared. I had no idea on stage. Guess I was very nervous.", the singer recalled.(Credit= 'GQ Korea' YouTube, 'hellosunmi9753' 'hikate18' X)(SBS Star)