[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Shares How Nervous He Was During His Recent Performance at 'WATER BOMB'
[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Shares How Nervous He Was During His Recent Performance at 'WATER BOMB'

Published 2024.07.23
[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Shares How Nervous He Was During His Recent Performance at 'WATER BOMB'
Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO talked about his recent solo performance at the 'WATER BOMB' festival.

On July 22, a fashion magazine released a video interview featuring Cha Eun-woo on its YouTube channel.

The singer shared some updates on his activities, mentioning that he has wrapped up a tour and has been busy with magazine photoshoots and commercial shootings.

When asked about his typical activities on his days off, Cha Eun-woo shared, "My mom has a dog named Dong-dong. I typically spend my time playing with the dog."
Cha Eun-woo
The next question was, "Is there any moment in your day when you tend to get zoned out the most?"

"I used to shower right away when I got home after work. But since I have been feeling more tired lately, I tend to relax on the sofa for twenty minutes before showering. I think that moment when I'm lying on the sofa is when I space out.", Cha Eun-woo replied with a chuckle.

About his summer vacation plans, the singer said, "I'm feeling the need for a break, but I don't know how to fill it. I'm not sure where to go when I have some free time. And I don't feel like putting in effort to make time for a break."

"I think I'll stay at home. Having delicious meals and playing with my dog is the best.", he added with a smile.
Cha Eun-woo
Cha Eun-woo also mentioned his recent appearance at 'WATER BOMB SEOUL 2024', the annual water-themed music festival.

When asked, "The fan cams that captured your performance at the festival have been getting a lot of attention. Have you seen any of those?", the singer admitted he had not; the magazine suggested he watch one right on the spot.

Cha Eun-woo laughed while watching the video and admitted, "To be honest, I was pretty nervous that day. Perhaps because I wondered whether I was a good fit to perform there, I got more nervous than expected."

"I didn't hear the crowds' cheers at that moment. I realized how loud people cheered during my performance after the festival when I watched the footage that fans shared. I had no idea on stage. Guess I was very nervous.", the singer recalled.
Cha Eun-woo

(Credit= 'GQ Korea' YouTube, 'hellosunmi9753' 'hikate18' X)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
