[SBS Star] "I'll Never Forget the Taste of That" Cho Jung Seok Raves About GUMMY's Amazing Cooking Skills
[SBS Star] "I'll Never Forget the Taste of That" Cho Jung Seok Raves About GUMMY's Amazing Cooking Skills

Published 2024.07.23
[SBS Star] "I'll Never Forget the Taste of That" Cho Jung Seok Raves About GUMMY's Amazing Cooking Skills
Actor Cho Jung Seok enthusiastically praised his wife GUMMY’'s exceptional cooking talents.

On July 22, the cast of the upcoming movie "Pilot" guested on entertainer Shin Dong-yeob's YouTube show "Jjan Bro."

While talking, Shin Dong-yeob, a close friend of Cho Jung Seok, asked, "Is GUMMY's cooking still as amazing as ever? Her cooking skills are seriously incredible."

With a bright smile, Cho Jung Seok replied, "Of course they are," and added, "My mother-in-law is an excellent cook. I think she might have been influenced by that while she was growing up." 
Cho Jung Seok
Han Seon Hwa wondered, "Does she prepare something delicious for you to enjoy with a drink when you get home after work?"

Cho Jung Seok responded, sounding proud, "Yeah, she does. I mean, she can whip up a jjigae (stew) in no time."

Shin Dong-yeob then explained that GUMMY probably prepares anju (snacks that pair well with alcohol) not just for Cho Jung Seok, but for them to enjoy some drinking time together.

Cho Jung Seok responded, "Yeah, you're right. We both enjoy drinking. In the early days of our dating, sharing drinks really brought us closer."
Cho Jung Seok
After that, Cho Jung Seok continued to praise GUMMY's cooking skills.

The actor shared, "For our honeymoon, we went to Iceland. I wanted her to see the places I visited while filming 'Youth over Flowers,' so I planned everything and we toured around. It was a lot of fun."

He continued, "But we craved Korean food so badly. We ended up making gochujang jjigae with the tubes of gochujang (chili paste) we brought from the plane. GUMMY cooked it, and the taste was phenomenal. I'll never forget that gochujang jjigae."

Cho Jung Seok also opened up about his happy married life with GUMMY, saying, "Our daughter is almost four years old. Her language skills are improving daily, and we are often amazed. There have been times when GUMMY and I have looked at each other in surprise while talking with her," he revealed with a smile. 
Cho Jung Seok
After five years together, Cho Jung Seok and GUMMY got married in October 2018.

GUMMY gave birth to their first child, a baby girl, in August 2020.

(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube, C-JeS Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
