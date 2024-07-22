[SBS Star] "While He Was a Trainee, He..." Shim Hye-jin Shares How Sweet Her Son RIIZE ANTON Is

Shim Hye-jin, singer-songwriter Yoon Sang's wife and mother of ANTON, recently participated in a photoshoot and an interview with a fashion magazine, returning to the spotlight after a long hiatus.
Shim Hye-jin appeared in dramas such as SBS' 'Model' (1997) and SBS' 'Partner' (1998) after debuting in 1995.
In 1998, the actress appeared in Yoon Sang's 'As You Did' music video and fell in love with the musician; the couple dated for four and a half years before getting married in 2002.
The actress then talked about how ANTON, the first of her two sons, made his debut as a K-pop boy group member.
"At first, I was against it because he was a very introverted child who preferred to stay out of any kind of attention."
"But then COVID-19 stopped the world for a moment. I realized I'm blessed enough as my children are healthy. I also realized that taking a chance to pursue your passions is a valuable life lesson in itself, regardless of the outcome. It was then when I finally let him start the training.", she remarked.
Shim Hye-jin expressed her affection towards her 'sweet son' ANTON, "We texted each other very often while he was a trainee. He used to share his schedule daily and updated me on the latest happenings in his day."
The actress also revealed how she feels about the RIIZE fans calling her 'prettier than her daughters-in-law (ANTON's fans)'.
"In fact, my husband and I always joke about how we have so many daughters-in-law.", she shared with laughter.
"It's reassuring to know that there are many fans who love and adore ANTON.", the actress said, expressing her gratitude to RIIZE fans.
"I think I'll start by paying more attention to myself. I'd try anything with a joyful heart if opportunities came up.", the actress remarked.
