[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Reveals His Wife GUMMY's Reaction to His Transformation as a Woman
[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Reveals His Wife GUMMY's Reaction to His Transformation as a Woman

Published 2024.07.22 17:16
[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Reveals His Wife GUMMY's Reaction to His Transformation as a Woman
Actor Cho Jung Seok revealed his wife singer GUMMY's responded to his transformation as a woman for his movie. 

On July 18, Cho Jung Seok sat down for an interview with the press to discuss his upcoming film "Pilot." 

"Pilot" is a comedy focusing on Han Jeong-woo (Cho Jung Seok), a pilot who unexpectedly loses his job. 

He successfully secures new employment by applying under his sister's name, resulting in a series of humorous events.

In the movie, Cho Jung Seok impressively transforms into the female pilot Han Jeong-mi, demonstrating his comedic talent.
Cho Jung Seok
When asked about his family's reaction to his transformation, Cho Jung Seok said, "My family hasn't seen it yet. They've only seen the trailer. They don't seem surprised anymore."

He laughed and added, "They're just like, 'Oh, okay. So, you're in that kind of movie this time?' But GUMMY did tell me I looked pretty. She specifically said, 'Wow, you really look pretty.'"

When asked if he received any advice from GUMMY, he replied, "Since we have different professions even though we're in the same industry, we tend to focus on our own work. I might say, 'This script is so fun. Will you read it and tell me what you think?' And GUMMY might share a song she recorded that day. That's about the extent of our work discussions."

He continued, "Once my project starts, that's it. She almost never says anything about it after my shooting begins."

Regarding his transformation into a woman, the actor said, "I did go on a diet, but most of the work was done by the stylists. I remember one time when we were filming outside, some people walked by us. My eyes met theirs, but none of them recognized me. That was pretty satisfying," then brightly smiled. 
Cho Jung Seok
Cho Jung Seok
(Credit= JAM Entertainment, LOTTE Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
