[SBS Star] "I Can't Do That to Ro-ah" Lee Dong Gun Says Dating Is Not an Option for Him Right Now

On the July 21 broadcast of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Lee Dong Gun took a trip to Jeju Island and visited actor Gu Bon Seung, his close friend.
Gu Bon Seung, who has been living on Jeju Island for nine years, revealed that his love for fishing led him to settle there.
"Fishing has been a family tradition for three generations, starting with my grandmother. When I did not have many things to do, I came here with the fishing equipment only."
He explained, "This neighborhood gets dark at eight in the evening, and there are very few people around. It's impossible to date someone under these conditions."
Gu Bon Seung revealed that it has been 18 years since his last love affair, leaving Lee Dong Gun in shock.
Lee Dong Gun then explained, "You see, my child is still young. She's too young to fully grasp what happened between her parents. At this point, it seems like dating someone is something I shouldn't do for my child."
He and Gu Bon Seung lamented their situation: two single men sitting around with nothing better to do than discuss their non-existent dating lives.
Gu Bon Seung revealed his romantic proposal idea of proposing to his future love on a fishing boat.
He told his friend the punch line he had in mind: "You're the biggest catch I've ever caught."
"That's the worst.", Lee Dong Gun commented playfully.
The marriage ended in divorce in 2020, and Cho Yoonhee got custody of the child.
(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)
(SBS Star)