[SBS Star] "I Can't Do That to Ro-ah" Lee Dong Gun Says Dating Is Not an Option for Him Right Now
[SBS Star] "I Can't Do That to Ro-ah" Lee Dong Gun Says Dating Is Not an Option for Him Right Now

Published 2024.07.22
[SBS Star] "I Can't Do That to Ro-ah" Lee Dong Gun Says Dating Is Not an Option for Him Right Now
Actor Lee Dong Gun revealed that he is currently not open to dating anyone and explained why.

On the July 21 broadcast of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Lee Dong Gun took a trip to Jeju Island and visited actor Gu Bon Seung, his close friend.

Gu Bon Seung, who has been living on Jeju Island for nine years, revealed that his love for fishing led him to settle there.

"Fishing has been a family tradition for three generations, starting with my grandmother. When I did not have many things to do, I came here with the fishing equipment only."
Lee Dong Gun
When Lee Dong Gun shared that he would stay on Jeju Island for a week, Gu Bon Seung commented, "It's great to see you here, but I'm worried that you might end up like me."

He explained, "This neighborhood gets dark at eight in the evening, and there are very few people around. It's impossible to date someone under these conditions."

Gu Bon Seung revealed that it has been 18 years since his last love affair, leaving Lee Dong Gun in shock.
Lee Dong Gun
"What about you? Have you been seeing anyone lately?", Gu Bon Seung asked, and Lee Dong Gun replied, "I haven't been dating anyone for a while."

Lee Dong Gun then explained, "You see, my child is still young. She's too young to fully grasp what happened between her parents. At this point, it seems like dating someone is something I shouldn't do for my child."

He and Gu Bon Seung lamented their situation: two single men sitting around with nothing better to do than discuss their non-existent dating lives.
Lee Dong Gun
Gu Bon Seung wanted to go fishing, so he and Lee Dong Gun went fishing together.

Gu Bon Seung revealed his romantic proposal idea of proposing to his future love on a fishing boat.

He told his friend the punch line he had in mind: "You're the biggest catch I've ever caught."

"That's the worst.", Lee Dong Gun commented playfully.
Lee Dong Gun
Meanwhile, Lee Dong Gun married actress Cho Yoonhee in 2017 and had a daughter named Ro-ah later in the same year.

The marriage ended in divorce in 2020, and Cho Yoonhee got custody of the child.

(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
