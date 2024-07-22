[SBS Star] Yang Hyun-suk Confirms 2NE1's Upcoming Reunion Concert Tour Starting in October

이미지 확대하기

The head producer of YG Entertainment, Yang Hyun-suk, confirmed disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1's upcoming reunion concert tour later in the year.On July 21, YG Entertainment released a video titled, "2025 YG PLAN | YG Announcement" on their YouTube channel.The video started off with Yang Hyun-suk saying, "I'm delighted to share some exciting news today. The first successful girl group by YG was 2NE1. The members of 2NE1 have recently told me that they’d like to hold a concert to commemorate their 15th debut anniversary. We recently met up and had a great time discussing the plans to make it happen this year."Regarding the concert details, Yang Hyun-suk shared, "The concert will kick off in early October in Seoul. After that, we're planning to take it to Japan. We've already booked venues in Osaka and Tokyo for late November and December. We're also working on scheduling additional performances."He continued, "I believe this concert will be quite special. It will resonate with those who grew up with 2NE1's music, sharing those cherished memories. They have an incredible number of hit songs. Currently, all the staff are working hard to create a successful show."Yang Hyun-suk also shared some exciting plans for next year after that.Back in June, it was reported that the four members of 2NE1—CL, DARA, Park Bom, and Minzy—had a meeting with Yang Hyun-suk.Their unexpected reunion sparked curiosity among fans, with many speculating whether it was for a new album.The mystery has finally been solved; it turned out the meeting was to plan their 15th debut anniversary concert tour.Fans are thrilled by the announcement and eagerly await the start of ticket sales for the upcoming reunion concert.(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)