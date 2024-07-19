[SBS Star] "When We Have One..." Song Ji-eun & Park Wi Excitedly Talk about Their Future Baby

이미지 확대하기

Song Ji-eun of K-pop girl group Secret and her fiancé, YouTuber Park Wi, shared their excitement and joy as they imagined welcoming their future baby.On July 18, Park Wi shared a video titled, 'Revealing Our Heart-Fluttering First Met', on his YouTube channel.In the video, Song Ji-eun and Park Wi were heading to Park Wi's younger brother's home to meet his newborn baby girl, 'In-ha'.Full of excitement and joy, the couple engaged in a playful debate about whether they should kiss the newborn.Park Wi asked, "Do you think kissing the baby is a bad idea?"; Song Ji-eun answered, "Yes, her parents wouldn't like it.""Maybe a peck on the cheek would be okay?", Park Wi asked again, and Song Ji-eun firmly replied, "No. You'll transfer your germs to her cheek, and they could get into her mouth!"The two arrived at Park Wi's younger brother's home.Park Wi's younger brother and his wife were there with the baby girl; Park Wi's parents were there as well, thrilled about the baby.Song Ji-eun and Park Wi greeted the baby with emotional looks on their faces."Oh my. Look how small the baby is! She is the same size as your hand!", Song Ji-eun exclaimed to Park Wi in awe.Watching his newborn niece, Park Wi could not help but daydream about him and Song Ji-eun having their baby."We'll be madly in love with our baby when we have one, won't we?", Park Wi asked her."We won't leave our baby's side," Song Ji-eun replied.Song Ji-eun held the baby in her arms and exclaimed, "I can feel her warmth!"Park Wi, who held the baby next, playfully said, "I won't let In-ha date anyone when she gets older!", making everyone laugh."Even I, her dad, haven't said such a thing.", Park Wi's younger brother said, chuckling."When she has a boyfriend, break his legs.", Park Wi jokingly told his brother, once again bringing laughter to the whole family.Meanwhile, Song Ji-eun and Park Wi made their relationship public via Instagram in December.The couple recently announced their plans to tie the knot, with the wedding ceremony set for October 9.(Credit= '위라클 WERACLE' YouTube, 'bimil_jieun' Instagram)(SBS Star)