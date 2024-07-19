[SBS Star] Lee Young Ji Strongly Declares, "I Would Rather Die than Make My Relationship Public!"

이미지 확대하기

Hip-hop artist Lee Young Ji shared her views on going public with her relationships.On July 18, the first episode of entertainers Shin Dong-yeob and You Jae Phil's new YouTube show "Shoot Bro" was unveiled.On this day, Lee Young Ji made a guest appearance and prepared some tteokbokki for them.While eating tteokbokki, Shin Dong-yeob advised Lee Young Ji, "You're in your early twenties, right? I strongly recommend dating as much as you can. Experience heartbreak, feel betrayed, feel bad, hurt others and regret it later. You need to go through all these emotions in your twenties to better understand people when you reach your thirties."In response, Lee Young Ji said, "But it's difficult. Our line of work doesn't really allow for dating freely. How did you manage it, sunbae-nim?"Shin Dong-yeob immediately replied, "Back then, the internet wasn't really widespread, so it was easier to keep relationships out of the public eye," making everyone laugh.Shin Dong-yeob then asked her, "What about going public with your relationship? Not too up for that?"Lee Young Ji quickly shook her head and waved her hands, declaring, "I will never go public with my relationships, even if someone were to kill me!"When You Jae Phil asked about her type afterward, Lee Young Ji replied, "Someone healthy with no chronic illnesses. They don't need to have strong values or beliefs, and I don't care about their religion. I just want to date someone who is dedicated to their work and has a good mindset."She continued, "I'll be the one earning money, and I plan to earn a lot. So, it would be nice if he can manage finances well."In response, You Jae Phil said, "My dad works at a bank," trying to earn some points.However, Lee Young Ji humorously rejected him, saying, "You're out because you didn't eat much tteokbokki," which made everyone laugh.(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube)(SBS Star)