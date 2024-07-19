뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Young Ji Strongly Declares, "I Would Rather Die than Make My Relationship Public!"
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Lee Young Ji Strongly Declares, "I Would Rather Die than Make My Relationship Public!"

Published 2024.07.19 17:33 View Count
[SBS Star] Lee Young Ji Strongly Declares, "I Would Rather Die than Make My Relationship Public!"
Hip-hop artist Lee Young Ji shared her views on going public with her relationships.

On July 18, the first episode of entertainers Shin Dong-yeob and You Jae Phil's new YouTube show "Shoot Bro" was unveiled.

On this day, Lee Young Ji made a guest appearance and prepared some tteokbokki for them. 

While eating tteokbokki, Shin Dong-yeob advised Lee Young Ji, "You're in your early twenties, right? I strongly recommend dating as much as you can. Experience heartbreak, feel betrayed, feel bad, hurt others and regret it later. You need to go through all these emotions in your twenties to better understand people when you reach your thirties."
Shoot Bro
In response, Lee Young Ji said, "But it's difficult. Our line of work doesn't really allow for dating freely. How did you manage it, sunbae-nim?" 

Shin Dong-yeob immediately replied, "Back then, the internet wasn't really widespread, so it was easier to keep relationships out of the public eye," making everyone laugh.

Shin Dong-yeob then asked her, "What about going public with your relationship? Not too up for that?"

Lee Young Ji quickly shook her head and waved her hands, declaring, "I will never go public with my relationships, even if someone were to kill me!"
Shoot Bro
When You Jae Phil asked about her type afterward, Lee Young Ji replied, "Someone healthy with no chronic illnesses. They don't need to have strong values or beliefs, and I don't care about their religion. I just want to date someone who is dedicated to their work and has a good mindset."

She continued, "I'll be the one earning money, and I plan to earn a lot. So, it would be nice if he can manage finances well."

In response, You Jae Phil said, "My dad works at a bank," trying to earn some points.

However, Lee Young Ji humorously rejected him, saying, "You're out because you didn't eat much tteokbokki," which made everyone laugh.
 

(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지