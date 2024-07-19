[SBS Star] BTOB Yook Sungjae Discusses How He Is Becoming More Introverted

이미지 확대하기

Yook Sungjae of K-pop boy group BTOB, known for being an extreme extrovert, revealed that he is feeling weirdly more introverted lately.Recently, Yook Sungjae shared a new video on his YouTube channel where he unboxes the Silver Play Button from YouTube.Before diving in, Yook Sungjae took a moment to update everyone on what he has been up to lately."I've been really happy these days," he said. "I've been traveling for overseas fan meetings, which I've always wanted to do. I'm also getting ready for my next project, 'Returning to the Palace' (literal translation).""Since it's my first time acting in a historical drama, I've been attending action school to learn martial arts, and taking acting lessons," he added.While unboxing his YouTube Silver Play Button, Yook Sungjae expressed his excitement: "I'm so happy to share this special moment with you all."He then asked the producer, "Wait, do my subscribers have a nickname?"When told there was not one, Yook Sungjae responded, Actually, I used to call my fans 'O-chil-i,' combining the numbers 5 (o) and 7 (chil) because my surname is Yook (6). It's like my ‘O-chil-i' surrounding me. Do you get it? I think it's kind of cute. Don't you?"When the conversation turned to fans, Yook Sungjae mentioned, "In the past, if fans recognized me in public, I'd get really excited and be like, 'Thank you! Thank you!' But these days, I feel a bit shy when I'm recognized. It's a bit strange."He continued, "Am I becoming an introvert? I'm an ENTP, and I really don't want to be INTP though. Hyunsik is an INTP and he loves doing everything alone—traveling alone, eating alone, drinking alone! I could never do that!"(Credit= '육캔두잇 YOOK SUNGJAE Official' YouTube)(SBS Star)