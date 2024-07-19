뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTOB Yook Sungjae Discusses How He Is Becoming More Introverted
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] BTOB Yook Sungjae Discusses How He Is Becoming More Introverted

Published 2024.07.19 16:26 View Count
[SBS Star] BTOB Yook Sungjae Discusses How He Is Becoming More Introverted
Yook Sungjae of K-pop boy group BTOB, known for being an extreme extrovert, revealed that he is feeling weirdly more introverted lately. 

Recently, Yook Sungjae shared a new video on his YouTube channel where he unboxes the Silver Play Button from YouTube.

Before diving in, Yook Sungjae took a moment to update everyone on what he has been up to lately.

"I've been really happy these days," he said. "I've been traveling for overseas fan meetings, which I've always wanted to do. I'm also getting ready for my next project, 'Returning to the Palace' (literal translation)." 

"Since it's my first time acting in a historical drama, I've been attending action school to learn martial arts, and taking acting lessons," he added.
Yook Sungjae
Yook Sungjae
While unboxing his YouTube Silver Play Button, Yook Sungjae expressed his excitement: "I'm so happy to share this special moment with you all." 

He then asked the producer, "Wait, do my subscribers have a nickname?" 

When told there was not one, Yook Sungjae responded, Actually, I used to call my fans 'O-chil-i,' combining the numbers 5 (o) and 7 (chil) because my surname is Yook (6). It's like my ‘O-chil-i' surrounding me. Do you get it? I think it's kind of cute. Don't you?"

When the conversation turned to fans, Yook Sungjae mentioned, "In the past, if fans recognized me in public, I'd get really excited and be like, 'Thank you! Thank you!' But these days, I feel a bit shy when I'm recognized. It's a bit strange." 

He continued, "Am I becoming an introvert? I'm an ENTP, and I really don't want to be INTP though. Hyunsik is an INTP and he loves doing everything alone—traveling alone, eating alone, drinking alone! I could never do that!" 
Yook Sungjae
Yook Sungjae
(Credit= '육캔두잇 YOOK SUNGJAE Official' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지