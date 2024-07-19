뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Prioritizing Me is a Must" Girls' Generation Taeyeon Reveals Details of Her Type
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "Prioritizing Me is a Must" Girls' Generation Taeyeon Reveals Details of Her Type

Published 2024.07.19 14:30 View Count
[SBS Star] "Prioritizing Me is a Must" Girls' Generation Taeyeon Reveals Details of Her Type
Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation revealed some details of her type. 

On July 18, a new episode of entertainer DEX's YouTube show "Fridge Interview" was released. 

In this episode of "Fridge Interview," Taeyeon joined DEX to discuss a range of topics.

While on the topic of dating, DEX asked Taeyeon, "What is your type, noona?"

Taeyeon shared, "I found guys who are genuinely kind and gentle attractive, even in the little things, whether it's their actions or how they speak. To me, being kind and gentle means so much more than just the surface level. I also appreciate someone who has qualities I can learn from."
Taeyeon
Taeyeon
DEX then asked, "What you've mentioned seems to focus more on inner qualities, which is really interesting. Is there anything else you look for in a guy?"

Taeyeon replied, "Oh, there's one important thing: he has to prioritize me."

DEX tilted his head and said, "Isn't a girlfriend usually a guy's priority when he has one?"

Taeyeon explained, "There are many guys who aren't like that. People with very busy lives, who are constantly on the go and have a lot going on, often don't prioritize their girlfriends. If they don't have any room in their lives, it's hard for the girlfriend to become a priority."

DEX continued, "To sum up your type, it seems like someone who is all about you. Could you describe what you look for in terms of appearance?"

Taeyeon answered with a shy smile, "I've mentioned this before, but... I like guys with a good shoulder shape, strong build, pretty T-zone, beautiful smile, nice brow bones and eyes."
 

Born in March 1989, 35-year-old Taeyeon made her debut as the leader of Girls' Generation in August 2007.

These days, she has been focusing more on her solo career, having released a solo single earlier this month.

(Credit= '일일칠 - 117' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지