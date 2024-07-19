[SBS Star] "Prioritizing Me is a Must" Girls' Generation Taeyeon Reveals Details of Her Type

이미지 확대하기

Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation revealed some details of her type.On July 18, a new episode of entertainer DEX's YouTube show "Fridge Interview" was released.In this episode of "Fridge Interview," Taeyeon joined DEX to discuss a range of topics.While on the topic of dating, DEX asked Taeyeon, "What is your type, noona?"Taeyeon shared, "I found guys who are genuinely kind and gentle attractive, even in the little things, whether it's their actions or how they speak. To me, being kind and gentle means so much more than just the surface level. I also appreciate someone who has qualities I can learn from."DEX then asked, "What you've mentioned seems to focus more on inner qualities, which is really interesting. Is there anything else you look for in a guy?"Taeyeon replied, "Oh, there's one important thing: he has to prioritize me."DEX tilted his head and said, "Isn't a girlfriend usually a guy's priority when he has one?"Taeyeon explained, "There are many guys who aren't like that. People with very busy lives, who are constantly on the go and have a lot going on, often don't prioritize their girlfriends. If they don't have any room in their lives, it's hard for the girlfriend to become a priority."DEX continued, "To sum up your type, it seems like someone who is all about you. Could you describe what you look for in terms of appearance?"Taeyeon answered with a shy smile, "I've mentioned this before, but... I like guys with a good shoulder shape, strong build, pretty T-zone, beautiful smile, nice brow bones and eyes."Born in March 1989, 35-year-old Taeyeon made her debut as the leader of Girls' Generation in August 2007.These days, she has been focusing more on her solo career, having released a solo single earlier this month.(Credit= '일일칠 - 117' YouTube)(SBS Star)