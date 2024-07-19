뉴스
[SBS Star] 'Ahn Jung-hwan♥' Lee Hye-won Reveals the Reason Behind Leaving Parenting Reality Show
Published 2024.07.19
Lee Hye-won, former Miss Korea and wife of former soccer player Ahn Jung-hwan, discussed the parenting reality show they appeared in as a family and shared why they left the show.

On July 17, Lee Hye-won uploaded a video on her YouTube channel where she rewatched TV CHOSUN's parenting reality show 'What Is Mom' (literal translation), in which she and Ahn Jung-hwan appeared with their two kids, daughter Ri-won and son Ri-hwan.

Watching the show, Lee Hye-won commented, "Wow, my kids were so young in there. They were adorable."; "Isn't he quite the soccer coach?", she said with laughter as she watched her husband being strict with their kids.
Lee Hye-won then talked about their family's experience on the show, discussing the positive and negative aspects of the experience.

"One can't see how oneself behaves, you know. The good thing about being on this show was that it gave me a chance to reflect on my behavior from an outside perspective. It helped me to see myself objectively."

"There were some downsides, though, which led us to leave the show. Yes, Ri-hwan was a mischievous child back then. But his impulsive behavior on the show is only one part of him."

"He's a very impressionable boy with a talent for art. When we were shooting the show, he was at the point where his character began to take shape, and I was closely observing it.", Lee Hye-won remarked.
"But at some point, the show started to portray Ri-hwan only as a mischievous child, without showing any of his positive qualities.", commented Lee Hye-won.

"The show should have showcased Ri-hwan's positive qualities as well so that people could get a better idea of his personality. However, the show only focused on his shortcomings, which made me sad and upset as a parent."

"I was concerned about how Ri-hwan might feel about how the show portrayed him. So, I informed the producers that we couldn't go on with the show unless they provided an opportunity to improve his image. We couldn't keep appearing on the show anyway, as the kids were approaching puberty.", she added.
(Credit= '제2혜원' 'TVCHOSUN' YouTube, 'leehyewon2002' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
