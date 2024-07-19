[SBS Star] "It's All Thanks to My Mom" Stray Kids FELIX Reveals that He Is Prettier than His Two Sisters

이미지 확대하기

FELIX of the K-pop boy group Stray Kids shared that he is the prettiest one among his siblings.On July 16, FELIX guested on entertainer Hong Seok-chun and YouTuber Kim Ddolddol's YouTube show "Jewel Box."When FELIX appeared, showcasing his striking good looks, Hong Seok-chun could not help but exclaim, "I watched your videos all night and got really worried. I kept thinking about how I should react when I see you in person. Seriously, how can someone look like this? The world is truly unfair. You're too handsome," he screamed.In response, FELIX smiled and said, "It's been long since I've been on a show, so I'm really nervous. I was also worried about how I should react, but you're making it so fun that I feel kind of relaxed now. Thank you."Later in the show, Hong Seok-chun and Kim Ddolddol began to examine FELIX closely as if they were appraisers evaluating a jewelry.While doing so, Hong Seok-chun marveled at FELIX's iconic freckles, saying, "They make you even more attractive," in amazement.FELIX then said, "I initially didn't like the freckles on my face and wanted to remove them, but my fans really loved them. They told me never to get rid of them, so I decided to keep them."Looking at FELIX from the side, Kim Ddolddol commented, "You look so beautiful from the side as well. The line from your forehead to your Adam's apple is just so pretty," making FELIX cover his mouth with his hand in shyness.FELIX stated, "This is the first time someone has looked at my face this closely, so I feel embarrassed and don't know how to react."He also responded to Hong Seok-chun's remark, "Up close, you look prettier than a woman," by revealing, "I've never heard of that sort of thing when I was young. I have a younger sister and an older sister, and having lived with them for a long time, I often heard, 'You're not handsome.'"However, when asked, "Who is the prettiest among the three of you?" he humorously replied, "I have to say that it's me. I resemble my mother a lot. It's all thanks to my mother that I look like this," bringing about much laughter.(Credit= '홍석천의 보석함' YouTube)(SBS Star)