[SBS Star] Chae Jong Hyeop Describes What It Was Like Meeting Kim So Hyun for the First Time

On July 17, the YouTube channel 'tvN drama' uploaded a video featuring two leads of tvN's upcoming drama 'Serendipity's Embrace': Chae Jong Hyeop and Kim So Hyun.
In the video, the two stars discussed their initial impressions of each other and how those impressions have changed.
Chae Jong Hyeop was the first to speak, saying, "So Hyun had debuted before me. It felt like meeting a celebrity when I first met her."
"We became close as we started shooting the drama. Now, I see her as an inspiring person. She's my close younger friend and my sunbae in acting.", the actor commented.
Kim So Hyun responded, "Thank you.", making Chae Jong Hyeop bashfully smile.
"So, I just assumed he was very reserved and calm. But as we started shooting, I noticed that he laughs a lot.", the actress said, adding, "I tend to laugh a lot as well. We had a blast filming together."
"In those times, we would ask each other, 'What's so funny?'. We used to remind the one who laughed to stay focused; it always made us laugh together. We continued to do that throughout the filming process.", Kim So Hyun concluded; she and Chae Jong Hyeop burst into laughter, remembering those moments.
Based on the webcomic with the same title, 'Serendipity's Embrace' tells a serendipity encounter with a first love after a decade apart.
