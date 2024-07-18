뉴스
[SBS Star] Kwon Sang-woo Reveals He Wanted to Marry Son Tae-young After Just Three Dates
Published 2024.07.18
Actor Kwon Sang-woo revealed that he wanted to marry actress Son Tae-young after just three dates, sharing this heartfelt sentiment while reminiscing about their past.

Recently, Son Tae-young uploaded a new video on her YouTube channel, featuring a day spent with Kwon Sang-woo.

On this day, they looked through a photo album from their dating days, reminiscing about their early relationship. 

While looking at some photos from Australia, they shared that they had taken a trip there shortly after they started dating. 

They mentioned that things had been awkward between them until that trip, but they became much closer during their travels.
Son Tae-young and Kwon Sang-woo
Pointing at photos of Kwon Sang-woo hugging her from behind, Son Tae-young said, "This was the day he proposed to me in a hot air balloon. It was only about two months after we started dating."

Kwon Sang-woo commented, "Look at you. You look so beautiful. I remember wanting to marry you after just three dates."

Listening to this, the producer asked Son Tae-young, "Did you say yes to his proposal right away?"

Nodding, Son Tae-young explained, "Yes, we had already talked about marriage before the trip, so there was no reason for me to hesitate."

In a playful tone, Kwon Sang-woo added, "Well, I was going to jump out of the balloon if you rejected my proposal."
Son Tae-young and Kwon Sang-woo
Later, while enjoying a date by the Han River with snacks, they shared more stories from their dating days. 

Son Tae-young mentioned, "We had our first kiss in a car by the Han River," to which Kwon Sang-woo responded, "Really? Honestly, it was so long ago, I don’t remember well," which triggered Son Tae-young.

She pressed, "Do you really not remember where by the Han River it was?" 

When Kwon Sang-woo guessed, "Wasn't it around here?" she exclaimed loudly, "Who was that with?"

Sighing, Son Tae-young commented, "He has such a poor memory. I, on the other hand, remember things well," lightly scolding Kwon Sang-woo.
 

(Credit= 'Mrs.뉴저지 손태영' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
