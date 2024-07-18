[SBS Star] Kwon Sang-woo Reveals He Wanted to Marry Son Tae-young After Just Three Dates

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kwon Sang-woo revealed that he wanted to marry actress Son Tae-young after just three dates, sharing this heartfelt sentiment while reminiscing about their past.Recently, Son Tae-young uploaded a new video on her YouTube channel, featuring a day spent with Kwon Sang-woo.On this day, they looked through a photo album from their dating days, reminiscing about their early relationship.While looking at some photos from Australia, they shared that they had taken a trip there shortly after they started dating.They mentioned that things had been awkward between them until that trip, but they became much closer during their travels.Pointing at photos of Kwon Sang-woo hugging her from behind, Son Tae-young said, "This was the day he proposed to me in a hot air balloon. It was only about two months after we started dating."Kwon Sang-woo commented, "Look at you. You look so beautiful. I remember wanting to marry you after just three dates."Listening to this, the producer asked Son Tae-young, "Did you say yes to his proposal right away?"Nodding, Son Tae-young explained, "Yes, we had already talked about marriage before the trip, so there was no reason for me to hesitate."In a playful tone, Kwon Sang-woo added, "Well, I was going to jump out of the balloon if you rejected my proposal."Later, while enjoying a date by the Han River with snacks, they shared more stories from their dating days.Son Tae-young mentioned, "We had our first kiss in a car by the Han River," to which Kwon Sang-woo responded, "Really? Honestly, it was so long ago, I don’t remember well," which triggered Son Tae-young.She pressed, "Do you really not remember where by the Han River it was?"When Kwon Sang-woo guessed, "Wasn't it around here?" she exclaimed loudly, "Who was that with?"Sighing, Son Tae-young commented, "He has such a poor memory. I, on the other hand, remember things well," lightly scolding Kwon Sang-woo.(Credit= 'Mrs.뉴저지 손태영' YouTube)(SBS Star)