[SBS Star] Kwon Sang-woo Reveals He Wanted to Marry Son Tae-young After Just Three Dates

Recently, Son Tae-young uploaded a new video on her YouTube channel, featuring a day spent with Kwon Sang-woo.
On this day, they looked through a photo album from their dating days, reminiscing about their early relationship.
While looking at some photos from Australia, they shared that they had taken a trip there shortly after they started dating.
They mentioned that things had been awkward between them until that trip, but they became much closer during their travels.
Kwon Sang-woo commented, "Look at you. You look so beautiful. I remember wanting to marry you after just three dates."
Listening to this, the producer asked Son Tae-young, "Did you say yes to his proposal right away?"
Nodding, Son Tae-young explained, "Yes, we had already talked about marriage before the trip, so there was no reason for me to hesitate."
In a playful tone, Kwon Sang-woo added, "Well, I was going to jump out of the balloon if you rejected my proposal."
Son Tae-young mentioned, "We had our first kiss in a car by the Han River," to which Kwon Sang-woo responded, "Really? Honestly, it was so long ago, I don’t remember well," which triggered Son Tae-young.
She pressed, "Do you really not remember where by the Han River it was?"
When Kwon Sang-woo guessed, "Wasn't it around here?" she exclaimed loudly, "Who was that with?"
Sighing, Son Tae-young commented, "He has such a poor memory. I, on the other hand, remember things well," lightly scolding Kwon Sang-woo.
