뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon & Seo In Guk Say They Are Absolutely Loving Their "World Gay" Memes
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon & Seo In Guk Say They Are Absolutely Loving Their "World Gay" Memes

Published 2024.07.18 15:45 Updated 2024.07.18 16:09 View Count
[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon & Seo In Guk Say They Are Absolutely Loving Their "World Gay" Memes
Actors Ahn Jae Hyeon and Seo In Guk expressed that they are thrilled by the attention they are receiving from their 'World Gay' nickname, which has led to the creation of a number of 'World Gay' memes.

Recently, Ahn Jae Hyeon and Seo In Guk sat down for an interview after their photo shoot with a fashion magazine. 

As it has not been long since singer K.WILL's music video, featuring the two stars, had come out, the interview centered around the music video; it surpassed 5.3 million views, continuing to fuel the "World Gay" trend.

During the interview, both actors expressed their excitement about the music video's popularity and the creation of "World Gay" memes that followed. 

"We've been busy learning about meme culture, and it's been so much fun looking at each one of them. Totally love them. We're doing many shows and stuff together these days, and it almost feels like we're promoting as a K-pop unit. We're having an absolute blast!" they shared. 
Ahn Jae Hyeon
Regarding fans' desire for a Part 3, Seo In Guk said, "It would be interesting to produce a prequel or even turn this whole thing into a series. That would be kind of cool."

When Ahn Jae Hyeon joked, "Perhaps we should just make an R-rated movie?" Seo In Guk playfully responded, "Shall I seriously suggest that to a producer I know?" 

Seo In Guk then discussed the narrative for the possible sequel, saying, "I feel like my character's emotions have been fully explored so far. I think Jae Hyeon's character now holds the key to the story. It's time for me to stop crying as well."

Ahn Jae Hyeon replied with a smile, "Yeah, I guess it's my turn to cry now."
Ahn Jae Hyeon
The actors also shared how they became close in real life, with Seo In Guk reminiscing, "We became close at the wrap-up party for the 'Please Don't...' music video. Jae Hyeon drank a lot at that time. At one point, he went to the restroom, but didn't come out of it for ages. When I went to check on him, he was passed out on the floor. It was so cute. Our friendship really took off from that point."

Ahn Jae Hyeon laughed and said, "I was apparently asleep holding onto the toilet, but I don't remember that at all."

Seo In Guk added, "I'm an extreme introvert who purposely turn off KakaoTalk notifications and is afraid of phone calls, but Jae Hyeon constantly reached out to me after 'Please Don't...'. He's the one who kept us connected. I'm so thankful to him for that. It's almost like he planned a Part 2 for 12 years," then laughed. 
Seo In Guk
Back in October 2012, Ahn Jae Hyeon and Seo In Guk starred in K.WILL's "Please Don't..." music video. 

In the music video, Seo In Guk appears to like Ahn Jae Hyeon's girlfriend, but it later turns out he actually likes Ahn Jae Hyeon. 

This plot twist gained immense popularity domestically as well as internationally, earning Ahn Jae Hyeon and Seo In Guk the nickname "World Gay."

Finally, in June 2024, Ahn Jae Hyeon and Seo In Guk reunited for the music video "No Sad Song for My Broken Heart," which serves as the sequel to "Please Don't..."
 
 

(Credit= '1theK (원더케이)' 'STARSHIP' YouTube, 'cosmopolitankorea' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지