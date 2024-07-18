[SBS Star] "She's Quite Good at It" Cho Jung Seok Says His Daughter Seems to Have Talent for Acting

이미지 확대하기

Actor Cho Jung Seok shared that his daughter is interested in acting, saying she is "quite good at it."Cho Jung Seok guested on the July 17 episode of singer/actor IU's YouTube show 'IU's Palette'.IU mentioned the project they co-starred in, KBS' drama 'You Are the Best!' (2013); she played 'Lee Soon-shin', an aspiring actor, and Cho Jung Seok played 'Shin Joon-ho', the CEO of the agency 'Lee Soon-shin' is in."Look how big 'Lee Soon-shin' has become, hosting my talk show with my name on it. It's all thanks to you.", IU playfully said, referencing their circumstances in the drama."I shouldn't have canceled the contract with you.", Cho Jung Seok played along, adding, "Thank you for giving me the privilege to be on this show."Cho Jung Seok recalled when he was cast in the drama with IU, saying, "My acquaintances gave enthusiastic responses when they found out about me starring in a drama with you. There were some envious remarks, particularly from actor Cho Seung-woo. He jokingly said, 'Who do you think you are, co-starring with IU?!'.""The drama ran for six months, and it took more than eight months when counting the time we spent filming it. During that time, IU somehow felt like my youngest sister.", he added.IU expressed her gratitude to Cho Jung Seok for all the help he gave her during the filming of 'You Are the Best!', where they both took on lead roles for the first time."Whenever I felt lost and didn't know what to do, I always came to ask for your advice. I must have been so annoying.", IU remarked."No, it didn't bother me at all. It was my first time playing a leading role as well, and I was glad you were my co-lead. Every time I went to the filming site, I went there feeling grateful.", Cho Jung Seok expressed, and the two shared a heartwarming moment reflecting on their time working together.During their conversation, IU mentioned Cho Jung Seok's daughter; the actor married singer GUMMY in October 2018 and welcomed a daughter in August 2020."I heard she's already five years old (Korean age). She must be so cute.", IU remarked, and Cho Jung Seok agreed, "She's incredibly adorable.""You and GUMMY have exceptional talents in music and acting. Do you think your daughter got that gene from you two?", asked IU."Actually, she does a lot of acting.", Cho Jung Seok said, adding that his daughter loves role-playing; "She remembers tales from storybooks I read to her and acts out the characters by herself out of her memory. What's amazing is that she does acting quite well. It's fascinating.", he expressed.When asked who his daughter resembles more, him or GUMMY, the actor answered, "She's basically me; not how I look now, but how I was as a child. She looks so much like how I looked when I was little."(Credit= '이지금 [IU Official]' YouTube)(SBS Star)