[SBS Star] FLY TO THE SKY HWANHEE Shares Why He Can Never Win Against Brian in a Fight

HWANHEE of K-pop boy duo FLY TO THE SKY shared why he can never win against his fellow member Brian in a fight, offering a glimpse into their long-term partnership and occasional disagreements.On July 17, HWANHEE appeared as a guest on MBC's television show "Radio Star."On this day, HWANHEE revealed that although he was able to work with Brian for a long time because they got along well, they did have minor arguments.HWANHEE said, "When it comes to verbal arguments, I can never win against Brian. When he starts nitpicking at words, I always end up losing and just getting even more mad. If we fought, you could tell by looking at my facial expressions, while he never really showed it."He continued, "This is where he's smart. He goes to the female staff at our agency and says, 'This happened with HWANHEE, and I'm so upset.' Just like that, I end up being the bad guy. The noonas then tell me to be nice to Brian because he's not from here; he came all the way from the U.S. Well, but looking back, I should have taken better care of him since he's an emotional person."He went on, "I would often hear stories about him sharing our fight stories on air. In the past, I used to get so angry and seriously tell him to stop, but I'm totally okay with it now. It brings back fond memories of our FLY TO THE SKY days. Brian is pretty active in the industry nowadays, and it's nice to see him so involved. I feel nostalgic whenever I see him on shows."After that, a viral video that sparked rumors of HWANHEE and Brian's bad relationship was shown.The video showed HWANHEE coldly turning his back on Brian while they were singing together.HWANHEE admitted, "We did fight for real then. Many people have asked me about it, but I don't remember what we fought about. I was probably frustrated as I couldn't win against him with words. I guess I didn't want to see his face, so I faced the wall when I sang," he said, making everyone laugh.Nevertheless, HWANHEE shared, "When we reunited in 2014 for 'You You You,' we never fought. We performed together until 2019. By then, we knew each other so well that we understood what the other would dislike, so there were no problems," expressing their strong teamwork.(Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'FLYTOTHESKYofficial' Facebook)(SBS Star)