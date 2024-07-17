뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ahn Hyo Seop Discusses Challenges with Romantic Scene Acting Due to Shyness
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Ahn Hyo Seop Discusses Challenges with Romantic Scene Acting Due to Shyness

Published 2024.07.17 18:26 View Count
[SBS Star] Ahn Hyo Seop Discusses Challenges with Romantic Scene Acting Due to Shyness
Actor Ahn Hyo Seop revealed his past struggles with acting in romantic projects.

On July 16, Ahn Hyo Seop appeared as a guest on comedian Jang Do-yeon's YouTube show, "Salon Drip 2."

During their conversation, Ahn Hyo Seop, known for his shy personality, shared, "I'm a quite shy person. Due to my personality, I don't have many friends—just 4 or 5 close ones, none of whom are celebrities. I was actually really nervous this morning waking up, knowing I'd be on your show. Being part of a show always makes me so nervous."
Ahn Hyo Seop
His comment sparked Jang Do-yeon's curiosity about how he manages to excel in romantic scenes.

When she asked, "How do you manage romantic scenes with such a shy personality?" Ahn Hyo Seop explained, "In the early days of my career, I used to shout loudly before shooting. I'd hype myself up with a shout and then say, 'Let's go!' before starting the scene."

He chuckled and continued, "Initially, it was really awkward filming those scenes, but I gradually got used to it. I decided that if I was going to do it, I might as well do it properly. Since then, I haven't worried much about it. I'm okay filming them now."
Ahn Hyo Seop
Jang Do-yeon also wondered about the contrast between Ahn Hyo Seop's sweet romantic drama persona and his real-life self.

Regarding his real self, Ahn Hyo Seop shared, "I'm affectionate only with people I like. In relationships, I try to take the lead and make an effort to care for them, speaking in a gentle manner and all. I believe that the closer you are, the more you should cherish each other."

He added, "It's the simplest thing, yet the most challenging," leaving Jang Do-yeon overwhelmed with sweetness.
 

(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube, SBS Business Proposal) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지