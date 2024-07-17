[SBS Star] Ahn Hyo Seop Discusses Challenges with Romantic Scene Acting Due to Shyness

On July 16, Ahn Hyo Seop appeared as a guest on comedian Jang Do-yeon's YouTube show, "Salon Drip 2."
During their conversation, Ahn Hyo Seop, known for his shy personality, shared, "I'm a quite shy person. Due to my personality, I don't have many friends—just 4 or 5 close ones, none of whom are celebrities. I was actually really nervous this morning waking up, knowing I'd be on your show. Being part of a show always makes me so nervous."
When she asked, "How do you manage romantic scenes with such a shy personality?" Ahn Hyo Seop explained, "In the early days of my career, I used to shout loudly before shooting. I'd hype myself up with a shout and then say, 'Let's go!' before starting the scene."
He chuckled and continued, "Initially, it was really awkward filming those scenes, but I gradually got used to it. I decided that if I was going to do it, I might as well do it properly. Since then, I haven't worried much about it. I'm okay filming them now."
Regarding his real self, Ahn Hyo Seop shared, "I'm affectionate only with people I like. In relationships, I try to take the lead and make an effort to care for them, speaking in a gentle manner and all. I believe that the closer you are, the more you should cherish each other."
He added, "It's the simplest thing, yet the most challenging," leaving Jang Do-yeon overwhelmed with sweetness.
(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube, SBS Business Proposal)
