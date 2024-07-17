[SBS Star] Ahn Hyo Seop Discusses Challenges with Romantic Scene Acting Due to Shyness

이미지 확대하기

Actor Ahn Hyo Seop revealed his past struggles with acting in romantic projects.On July 16, Ahn Hyo Seop appeared as a guest on comedian Jang Do-yeon's YouTube show, "Salon Drip 2."During their conversation, Ahn Hyo Seop, known for his shy personality, shared, "I'm a quite shy person. Due to my personality, I don't have many friends—just 4 or 5 close ones, none of whom are celebrities. I was actually really nervous this morning waking up, knowing I'd be on your show. Being part of a show always makes me so nervous."His comment sparked Jang Do-yeon's curiosity about how he manages to excel in romantic scenes.When she asked, "How do you manage romantic scenes with such a shy personality?" Ahn Hyo Seop explained, "In the early days of my career, I used to shout loudly before shooting. I'd hype myself up with a shout and then say, 'Let's go!' before starting the scene."He chuckled and continued, "Initially, it was really awkward filming those scenes, but I gradually got used to it. I decided that if I was going to do it, I might as well do it properly. Since then, I haven't worried much about it. I'm okay filming them now."Jang Do-yeon also wondered about the contrast between Ahn Hyo Seop's sweet romantic drama persona and his real-life self.Regarding his real self, Ahn Hyo Seop shared, "I'm affectionate only with people I like. In relationships, I try to take the lead and make an effort to care for them, speaking in a gentle manner and all. I believe that the closer you are, the more you should cherish each other."He added, "It's the simplest thing, yet the most challenging," leaving Jang Do-yeon overwhelmed with sweetness.(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube, SBS Business Proposal)(SBS Star)